Stockholm oldsters increase an open supply choice to a disastrous faculty app, and the town council sends them to the police

Stockholm Town Corridor had an ideal concept in 2013: release an utility that permits you to organize the entirety comparable for your faculty device – in Sweden this can be a municipal competence – permitting you to seek the advice of notes, eating hours and menus, notify absences, and so on.

That massive concept quickly went awry: the release of ‘Skolplattformen’ it was once not on time till mid-2018, after 105 million euros of the treasury were spent on its construction. And it briefly turned into transparent that the outcome was once a crisis: it was once a greatly advanced app, with endless menus to transport between 18 modules controlled by means of as much as 5 exterior corporations.





Serve for instance of its reception amongst customers (lecturers, oldsters and scholars) who the Android model has a ranking of one.2 within the Google Play Retailer.





1) An alternate is advanced

So a 12 months in the past, a kind of oldsters – Christian Landgren, programmer and CEO of consultancy Iteam – made up our minds to start out construction his personal app: he wrote to town officers asking for details about the Skolplattformen API and, whilst looking forward to a reaction , started to check it in quest of to opposite engineer it.

Inside hours, Landgren says, “I began construction an API on most sensible in their awful API.” Then, he joined forces with two different oldsters and builders to proceed the duty, opening all conceivable URLs of the internet model of the applying and the usage of the browser construction equipment to in finding out what calls it made to the platform’s non-public API.

That was once round the similar time that the Swedish identical of the AEPD imposed at the Stockholm Board of Schooling a effective of greater than 400,000 euros for the intense leaks of private information from Skolplattformen (They have been available from Google searches).

In the end, the efforts of the 3 programmers led to the release de Öppna Skolplattformen (‘Platform escolar abierta’, in Spanish) in February 2021: all of your code was once already then to be had on Github as open supply.

It was once a rather easy code, as it most effective sought to provide get admission to to the purposes of the unique aimed toward oldsters, now not the ones of lecturers or scholars.

Regardless of the consistent issues of operation, analysis and privateness of the reliable app, which can have been in part solved by means of the usage of the aforementioned code, the Stockholm Town Council made up our minds react to the scoop by means of focusing their consideration on what they understood to be crucial factor: ultimate Öppna Skolplattformen.



The internet of the open supply app.

2) Town council incites the police and the information coverage company in opposition to programmers

To do that, he contacted the dad or mum customers to invite them to forestall the usage of the other app, claiming that he was once gaining access to non-public information illegally, they usually even resorted to the similar frame that months ahead of had imposed the aforementioned effective on them.

On the similar time, they made up our minds to boycott Öppna Skolplattformen by means of converting the code of the reliable app in order that the calls to its API by means of the primary app stopped operating.

Then, despite the fact that they’d already began conferences with Landgren to check out to succeed in an figuring out, They notified the police {that a} legal information breach may were dedicated – even if most effective public and open knowledge was once displayed. they usually requested cybercrime investigators to research how Öppna Skolplattformen labored.

“They did not wish to collaborate and even talk about the strategy to collaborate, they only handed us by means of and reported it to the police.”

And now not most effective to the police: additionally they took price an exterior audit of a safety inquiry … which the town council made up our minds to not postRegardless of Sweden’s sturdy transparency rules: the creators of Öppna Skolplattformen needed to problem the report’s nondisclosure in court docket.

Then, right through March, a silly sport of cat and mouse was once began: the reliable app was once up to date as much as seven occasions to dam the other’s get admission to to its API, to which Öppna Skolplattformen answered by means of updating on seven different events.

And, whilst all this was once going down and the town council asked the closure of the GitHub repository, the College Board launched the police file: “They wrote the police file in this sort of manner that it appeared slightly frightening,” explains Landgren, who weeks later ended up getting a house seek advice from from cybercrime investigators.

Within the period in-between, the recognition of Öppna Skolplattformen most effective grew: as much as 40 other people joined the advance of the similar, that solved insects, advanced seek purposes and translated the app into a number of languages. Even, in spite of the persecution, they notified the ones chargeable for the reliable app a number of safety issues.

3) Programmers win

Öppna Skolplattformen needed to wait months for approval from the government. Police introduced in August! that they didn’t imagine that any crime were dedicated. When the exterior audit was once in spite of everything launched, it was once transparent that as early as February the Stockholm town council knew that no confidential knowledge was once being despatched to 3rd events or posed a danger to customers. And, after all, the Swedish AEPD didn’t take any motion in opposition to the app.

All this pressured that, firstly of September, the town council introduced that it was once keen to permit get admission to to its API, each for Öppna Skolplattformen and for another choice app. Now, the Öppna Skolplattformen construction staff is in talks with the town of Gothenburg to increase its new on-line faculty platform.

For the ones chargeable for Öppna Skolplattformen, the issue isn’t restricted to Skolplattformen, however Regardless of the rising Swedish startup sector, public sector era has lagged some distance in the back of, “caught within the 90s”, with failed initiatives that take years to finish and are by means of then totally old-fashioned. In step with Landgren, what they have been doing with their choice app was once serving to to “shut that hole.”

By means of | Stressed out

Symbol | Tommie Hansen