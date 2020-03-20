‘Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence’ Series in Development at Amazon, Reed Morano to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is creating a restricted sequence based mostly on the New York Journal story “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence,” Selection has realized completely. As well as, Reed Morano is hooked up to direct.

The New York Journal story, written by Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh, informed the true story of a bunch of college students at Sarah Lawrence School who fell underneath the sway of Larry Ray, an ex-con and their classmate’s father, starting in 2010. In February, Ray was indicted by federal prosecutors on fees of intercourse trafficking, extortion, conspiracy, compelled labor, and extra. Authorities started their investigation after the story first printed.

Blumhouse Tv acquired the rights to the mission final yr. Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold will government produce for Blumhouse Tv together with Scoop Wasserstein for New York Journal and Vox Media Studios. No author is at the moment hooked up.

Morano signed an general take care of Amazon Studios again in 2018. She is hooked up because the pilot director and as an government producer on the upcoming Amazon drama sequence “The Energy.” She made historical past in 2017 as the primary girl to win each an Emmy Award and a DGA Award for a dramatic sequence for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Story.” She was additionally the primary girl in 22 years to win an Emmy for steering a drama sequence.

Her different TV directing credit embrace “Billions” and “Halt and Catch Fireplace.” On the function facet, she directed the movie “I Assume We’re Alone Now” starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. She made her function debut with “Meadowland” starring Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson. The previous received the Particular Jury Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking at the 2018 Sundance Movie Pageant, the place it debuted in Dramatic Competitors. The movie was additionally awarded the distinguished Dolby Atmos grant. As well as, Morano was honored with the 2011 Kodak Imaginative and prescient Award for Cinematography at the Girls in Movie Crystal + Lucy awards, and in previous years has been named one of Selection’s “10 Cinematographers to Watch.”

(Pictured: Reed Morano)