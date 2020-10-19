Stolen Picture CEO Miles Ketley Dies

Miles Ketley, the CEO of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s manufacturing firm Stolen Picture, has died unexpectedly. He was 52.

Pegg introduced the chief’s demise by way of Twitter on Monday. “We’re past heartbroken on the sudden and surprising passing of our good friend and colleague, Miles Ketley,” reads a joint assertion from Pegg and Frost.

“He was the captain of our ship and the top of our household at Stolen Picture. We’ll miss him with all our hearts. We ship boundless love and sympathy to his household and mates and ask that everybody’s privateness be revered presently.”

Ketley was most lately selling Stolen Footage’ paranormal comedy “Fact Seekers” for Amazon Prime Video, which is about to debut on Oct. 30.

Ketley joined Sony Footage Tv-backed Stolen Picture in 2017. He beforehand served as COO of Wales-based manufacturing outfit Unhealthy Wolf.

Previous to Unhealthy Wolf, Ketley co-founded the Movie and TV Group at U.Ok. media law-firm Wiggin LLP. He had beforehand spent a while in Los Angeles as an govt at Fox Searchlight Footage.

Along with serving as CEO of Stolen, Ketley was additionally a accomplice within the media financing firm Stone Story Media, a trustee of the Impartial Cinema Workplace and on the occasion committee for the British Impartial Movie Awards.

In a press release shared with Selection, Wayne Garvie, president of Sony Footage Tv, mentioned of Ketley’s demise: “That is devastatingly unhappy information and we ship our condolences and assist to Miles’ household and mates presently. Miles was attaining nice issues at Stolen Picture, and everybody there and throughout the broader SPT household will miss him enormously.”

In the meantime, Unhealthy Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter mentioned the information was “devastating” in a put up on Twitter. “Miles was a charismatic, intelligent and enthusiastic presence in our trade, an enormous a part of our early Unhealthy Wolf days and an empathetic, large hearted and good soul. He shall be massively missed and never forgotten.”

