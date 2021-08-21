“Stop fantasy stories”, David Faitelson’s harsh message to the Chivas fans

In the Apertura 2021, Guadalajara adds one victory, two draws and two defeats (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



The Chivas of Guadalajara They are not in one of the best moments in their history. They do not have good results and their style of play is not one of the most enviable in the competition. At this moment, the rojiblanca fans he is already beginning to question the players, coaching staff and directors.

This situation begins to have more and more serious repercussions, one of them the one that suffered Cristian Whip Calderon, who got into an argument with a fan at Akron Stadium: the footballer already apologized on social media, accepted his responsibility and showed his commitment to the teamHowever, it is not easily forgotten by public opinion, and even less in the context of the Flock.

In some spaces, various sectors have already been able to demonstrate calling for the direct removal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, in fact, in the stands of the Akron you could hear the Vuce out!. Although this did not end in the game, it has already reached the networks and characters such as David Faitelson have spoken about it.

“Vucetich and Peláez can go, of course… And then what? Does that guarantee that Chivas will be champion? Nobody has a “magic wand” and stop stories and fantasy tales, it cost me (sic) to understand. Matías Almeyda had, like everyone else, very good, good, bad and very bad days… ”reads the tweet of the sports commentator, who also He “recommended” to Amaury Vergara not to touch the project he drew up for Chivas, that even all names are interchangeable.

When his father, Jorge Vergara died, Amaury took the reins of the rojiblanco club (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Faitelson, who came out in defense of Amaury, owner of the club, expressed that Chivas’ problem goes beyond the strategist, making it clear that the return of Matías Almeyda is not the solution. In social networks, such is the anger that everyone is indistinctly guilty: Ricardo Peláez, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the footballers and even Amaury Vergara himself; Nevertheless, the journalist stressed that the latter has done everything that has been demanded of him: investment in players, bring a trained technician as it is The king midas, and hire the best Sports Director of the moment, and Peláez, who by his triumphs proved to be.

The disagreement has caused names to be heard and new rumors are generated or some previous ones are reinforced. The more sounded is the return of “the pastor” Matías Almeyda, with whom there were successes in the most recent period of Guadalajara: with the Argentine strategist they won 5 titles out of 7 possible, and his departure was not the most orthodox, perhaps for that reason his return feels viable.

The new “rumor” is that of Jaime lozano, the fans of the herd have expressed their desire for the bronze medal-winning strategist in Tokyo 2020 to reach the Chivas bench.

The continuity of Manuel Vucetich and Ricardo Peláez has been questioned by the fans after the poor results (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Faced with uncertainty the Sports Director, Ricardo Peláez, issued a video statement in which he seeks to communicate with the fans and clarify some of the situations that kept them in the media magnifying glass. Within what said video says, he expresses hurt, like all those who share white and red as a color.

“Know that there is a defined project. Today there are many things to correct in the first team … It bothers me to see how we cannot be constant in our performance, we play a good game and two bad ones, it is really incredible. I am convinced that this squad has enough quality to be competitive in the tournament, and the time will come to adjust where it is necessary to adjust … I am sorry and I tell you that we are going to come back, “said Peláez in the statement.

