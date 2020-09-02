Stop Making Sense star David Byrne apologises for “blackface” promotional skit

Legendary Speaking Heads singer David Byrne has apologised for a making a promotional skit that includes himself in “blackface” make-up for hit 1984 live performance movie Stop Making Sense.

Byrne tweeted his regret after a journalist reminded him of the promo video.

Byrne stated: “Lately a journalist identified one thing I did in a promo video skit in 1984 for the Speaking Heads live performance movie Stop Making Sense. Within the piece I seem as numerous completely different characters interviewing myself, and among the characters portrayed are folks of shade.

“I’d nearly forgotten about this skit and I’m grateful that it has been delivered to my consideration.

“To observe myself within the numerous characters, together with black and brown face, I acknowledge it was a serious mistake in judgement that confirmed a scarcity of actual understanding. It’s like trying in a mirror and seeing somebody else- you’re not, or weren’t, the particular person you thought you have been.”

Byrne continued, writing that folks “have large blind spots about ourselves – effectively, I actually do. I’d prefer to suppose I’m past making errors like this, however clearly on the time I used to be not. Like I say on the finish of our Broadway present American Utopia “I want to vary too”..and I consider I’ve modified since then.

“One hopes that people have the grace and understanding to permit that somebody like me, anybody actually, can develop and alter, and that the previous will be examined with honesty and accountability.”

Within the wake of the Black Lives Matter motion, Byrne is the newest of many performers who’ve apologised for the follow of “blacking up” for TV and movie. Within the UK, Keith Lemon and David Walliams and Matt Lucas have apologised for doing it.

Spike Lee just lately introduced he was directing a efficiency of his “artwork brother” Byrne’s newest Broadway musical American Utopia for HBO.

