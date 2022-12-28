Stoplight Climber: the free game inspired by the celebrations of Argentine fans

After winning the World Cup, the fans’ celebrations went viral and the images covered media all over the planet. Not only was the number of people who took to the streets to celebrate striking, with more than five million people accompanying the National Team caravan, but also the way in which many chose to celebrate.

In the videos and photos that have circulated in recent days, it was possible to see how the Argentines “climbed” monuments, traffic lights, posts and any type of structure on public roads. That celebration inspired two developers who decided to create a game so that no one is left with the desire to climb “to a very high place.”

traffic light climber It is called this free proposal that anyone can play from their computer or Android cell phones. The objective is very simple: you have to press the space bar or touch the screen so that the main “fan” can get as high as possible at a traffic light.

“Boysss, Argentina is world champion! Did you want to get on a very high place to celebrate? Here you can do it. It doesn’t make you dizzy, and on the way there is beer and fernet. But be careful with the pigeons and the drone from the federation”, says the description of the game that arose from the inventiveness of Bruno Bombardi, Franco Folatelli and Paul Bianchi.

Set to music with an adaptation of the song by La Mosca that was the absolute hit of the World Cup and with a pixel art aesthetic, the players will meet some of the protagonists of the last few weeks: the grandmother, the Dibu, Messi with the Cup and even a ghost of Maradona encouraging.

On the same page where they can play or download the title for free, users can also leave their opinions, share their high scores or donate to the creators through the Cafecito platform.

The game can be played for free on PC or Android here

