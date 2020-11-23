Stopping trains in Punjab against farmer interests, union decision not right: CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed grave concern over the decision of a farmers union stating that the central government will run passenger trains in the state until they accept their demands on the issue of central agricultural laws. Will not run Singh has expressed concern over this decision of the union and said that it will cause great inconvenience to the people and it can have serious consequences for the state. Also Read – Government will not allow CBI to enter Punjab without permission: CM Amarinder Singh

Singh has given this reaction to the decision of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti (Piddi). This farmers union has said that they will not allow passenger trains to run till the problem of agricultural laws is resolved. Reacting to this announcement, the Chief Minister said that the union is working against the interests of Punjab and its people.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that when all other 31 farmer organizations have agreed to allow goods trains and passenger trains to go off the tracks in the state for the next 15 days, then the decision of this one union is inconceivable. Amarinder Singh said that people will be dissuaded by such a decision of the Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti.

He cautioned the committee to take such drastic steps, which could cause them to lose the support of the public, who till now wholeheartedly supported the peasant movement against agricultural laws. Singh asked, “When the state government and every person in Punjab are giving their full support to the farmers, then why is this union taking a stand against its own state?”

Explain that on the appeal of the Punjab government, the farmers have agreed to stop the ‘Rail Roko Andolan’ for 15 days, although they said that they will protest again if the demands are not met. Farmers’ organizations had a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, after which this decision has been taken.