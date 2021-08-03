Stories: Los Angeles Lakers Upload Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza…

From NBA.com Information Products and services



Dwight Howard was once a key participant at the 2019-20 Lakers championship crew.

Lakers took step one towards replenishing their depleted roster within the wake of the blockbuster Russell Westbrook deal, signing contracts with veterans Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington all the way through the loose company opening hours on Friday. Monday.

All 3 have prior to now performed for the Lakers, with Howard (2020) and Ariza (2009) serving to them building up their championships and Ellington serving for one season in 2014-15.

This can be Howard’s 3rd stint in pink and gold, following his runs in 2012-13 and 2019-20. He served as a key reserve for the Lakers all the way through their most up-to-date championship supporting superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Loose agent Dwight Howard returns to the Lakers, his agent Qais Haider tells ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

When the Lakers agreed to ship Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezll Harrell to Washington in change for Westbrook, James and Davis have been the one ones left from that name crew till Howard’s resolution to go back after a lonely season in Philadelphia.

Ariza, 36, averaged 9.4 issues and four.8 rebounds in 30 appearances final season with Miami, its tenth crew in 17 NBA campaigns.

Loose agent F Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, its brokers Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Erika Ruiz of @caa_sports inform ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Ellington, 33, had one of the most higher years of his journeyman profession final season in Detroit, with 42.2% on three-pointers and averaging 9.6 issues in line with sport.

Wayne Ellington Jr. shot 42.2 p.c from 3 final season in Detroit and is a 38.2 p.c profession shooter from outdoor the arc. Lakers urgently want pictures. https://t.co/SctBi3ldEj

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

At the side of James, Davis, Marc Gasol and the incoming Westbrook, Monday’s additions will put the Lakers underneath contract for subsequent season. They actually have a crew choice on Deep Reserve Alfonzo McKinnie.

Keep tuned for the newest information and studies because the loose company kicks off on Monday around the league.

