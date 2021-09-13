Stories of Stand up Trophy and Fulfillment Information

Stories of Stand up comes stomping out leaving probably the most JRPGs and video games of the yr. It is no marvel that avid gamers need to get misplaced on the earth of Dahna and in finding the entire secrets and techniques because the struggle rages on.
There may be neither extra nor lower than 48 trophies and achievements what to succeed in if we need to proclaim ourselves knowledgeable of the sport, so within the following information we depart all of them in order that you don’t omit a unmarried problem.
Stories of Stand up Trophy and Fulfillment Checklist
Releasing emissary
|
Free up the primary location of the Rhenish area
|
Bronze
|
Darkness sink
|
Free up the second one location of the Rhenish area
|
Bronze
|
Comrades in freedom
|
Free up the 3rd location of the Rhenish area
|
Bronze
|
Reluctant Avenger
|
Free up the fourth location of the Rhenish area
|
Bronze
|
Dahna Deliverer
|
Free up the 5th location of the Rhenish area
|
Bronze
|
Finish of the invasion
|
Put an finish to the lighting
|
Bronze
|
A good magician
|
Forge a robust bond with Rinwell
|
Bronze
|
Intertwined hearts
|
Forge a robust bond with Shionne.
|
Bronze
|
A modest dream
|
Forge a robust bond with Kisara.
|
Bronze
|
Type to apply
|
Forge a robust bond with Regulation.
|
Bronze
|
Insurrectionary Spark
|
Whole your first aspect undertaking.
|
Bronze
|
A copichuela?
|
Forge a robust bond with the 6th member of the crowd
|
Bronze
|
Proper-handed fisherman
|
Catch your first fish. Greater than a passion, this is a strategy to in finding meals.
|
Bronze
|
Expedited chef
|
Prepare dinner your first dish.
|
Bronze
|
Avian observer
|
To find 13 owls.
|
Bronze
|
Raptor welcome
|
To find and document the entire owls.
|
Bronze
|
Hoarder
|
Forge 100 kinds of guns.
|
Bronze
|
Jeweler
|
Create 30 equipment.
|
Bronze
|
Nominal Power
|
Be told your first name ability.
|
Bronze
|
Bang, bang and bang!
|
Give your all and deal a minimum of 10,000 injury in one hit.
|
Bronze
|
Beating heart
|
Recover from 100 hits in a single combo.
|
Bronze
|
Diligent counterattack
|
Carry out 100 counterattacks.
|
Bronze
|
Spendthrift
|
Spend 400,000 gald. In this equipment, pieces on the market do not stay that manner for lengthy.
|
Bronze
|
Incessant hearth
|
Derrota a Efreet Malum.
|
Bronze
|
Encyclopedia of Zeugules
|
Meet 120 kinds of enemies (except for DLC). A cautious find out about will divulge its weaknesses.
|
Bronze
|
Evening flowering
|
Derrota a Efreet Malum.
|
Bronze
|
Trembling continent
|
Defeat the Nice Gnome.
|
Bronze
|
Cyclone breath
|
Defeat Sílfide Procella.
|
Bronze
|
Raging waves
|
Defeat Luo Undine
|
Bronze
|
Starfighter
|
Do away with 20 giants.
|
Bronze
|
Elite Leading edge
|
Whole the remaining degree of the learning floor.
|
Bronze
|
Diletante
|
Get your first artifact (except for DLC). Odd and charming, unexpected in addition to intriguing
|
Bronze
|
Rookie rancher
|
Accumulate your first plants on the ranch. Each lifestyles taken is raised smartly, with love and admire.
|
Bronze
|
Incessant parrots
|
Play 300 sequences.
|
Bronze
|
|
The reality
|
Be told the reality about Dahna and Rena.
|
The cost
|
Breaking down partitions
|
Forge very sturdy bonds with all of your partners.
|
The cost
|
Resolutive
|
Whole 70 aspect missions. No request is just too tough for the crew.
|
The cost
|
Divine fisherman
|
Catch a wide variety of fish and display them to the skilled angler.
|
The cost
|
Globetrotting gourmand
|
Get 30 varieties of recipes.
|
The cost
|
Ornithologist
|
To find 32 owls.
|
The cost
|
Has nicknames 1000
|
Be told 400 Name Abilities.
|
The cost
|
Apogee
|
Achieve degree 100. As soon as mere outcasts, the deliverers of Dahna now not concern someone.
|
The cost
|
Again to the previous
|
Whole “Reminiscence Software”.
|
The cost
|
Curious fanatic
|
Accumulate 20 kinds of artifacts.
|
The cost
|
Veteran rancher
|
Accumulate 50 plants at the ranch.
|
The cost
|
|
Born Liberator
|
Whole the discharge
|
Oro
|
Airy Survivor
|
Whole the aspect quest “Airy Guests”
|
Oro
|
Look
|
Get the entire achievements.
Quantity 0%
|
Platinum