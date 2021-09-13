Stories of Stand up Trophy and Fulfillment Information

Stories of Stand up comes stomping out leaving probably the most JRPGs and video games of the yr. It is no marvel that avid gamers need to get misplaced on the earth of Dahna and in finding the entire secrets and techniques because the struggle rages on.

There may be neither extra nor lower than 48 trophies and achievements what to succeed in if we need to proclaim ourselves knowledgeable of the sport, so within the following information we depart all of them in order that you don’t omit a unmarried problem.

Stories of Stand up Trophy and Fulfillment Checklist

Identify

motion

type

Releasing emissary

Free up the primary location of the Rhenish area

Bronze

Darkness sink

Free up the second one location of the Rhenish area

Bronze

Comrades in freedom

Free up the 3rd location of the Rhenish area

Bronze

Reluctant Avenger

Free up the fourth location of the Rhenish area

Bronze

Dahna Deliverer

Free up the 5th location of the Rhenish area

Bronze

Finish of the invasion

Put an finish to the lighting

Bronze

A good magician

Forge a robust bond with Rinwell

Bronze

Intertwined hearts

Forge a robust bond with Shionne.

Bronze

A modest dream

Forge a robust bond with Kisara.

Bronze

Type to apply

Forge a robust bond with Regulation.

Bronze

Insurrectionary Spark

Whole your first aspect undertaking.

Bronze

A copichuela?

Forge a robust bond with the 6th member of the crowd

Bronze

Proper-handed fisherman

Catch your first fish. Greater than a passion, this is a strategy to in finding meals.

Bronze

Expedited chef

Prepare dinner your first dish.

Bronze

Avian observer

To find 13 owls.

Bronze

Raptor welcome

To find and document the entire owls.

Bronze

Hoarder

Forge 100 kinds of guns.

Bronze

Jeweler

Create 30 equipment.

Bronze

Nominal Power

Be told your first name ability.

Bronze

Bang, bang and bang!

Give your all and deal a minimum of 10,000 injury in one hit.

Bronze

Beating heart

Recover from 100 hits in a single combo.

Bronze

Diligent counterattack

Carry out 100 counterattacks.

Bronze

Spendthrift

Spend 400,000 gald. In this equipment, pieces on the market do not stay that manner for lengthy.

Bronze

Incessant hearth

Derrota a Efreet Malum.

Bronze

Encyclopedia of Zeugules

Meet 120 kinds of enemies (except for DLC). A cautious find out about will divulge its weaknesses.

Bronze

Evening flowering

Derrota a Efreet Malum.

Bronze

Trembling continent

Defeat the Nice Gnome.

Bronze

Cyclone breath

Defeat Sílfide Procella.

Bronze

Raging waves

Defeat Luo Undine

Bronze

Starfighter

Do away with 20 giants.

Bronze

Elite Leading edge

Whole the remaining degree of the learning floor.

Bronze

Diletante

Get your first artifact (except for DLC). Odd and charming, unexpected in addition to intriguing

Bronze

Rookie rancher

Accumulate your first plants on the ranch. Each lifestyles taken is raised smartly, with love and admire.

Bronze

Incessant parrots

Play 300 sequences.

Bronze
Tales Of Arise trofeos

Identify

motion

type

The reality

Be told the reality about Dahna and Rena.

The cost

Breaking down partitions

Forge very sturdy bonds with all of your partners.

The cost

Resolutive

Whole 70 aspect missions. No request is just too tough for the crew.

The cost

Divine fisherman

Catch a wide variety of fish and display them to the skilled angler.

The cost

Globetrotting gourmand

Get 30 varieties of recipes.

The cost

Ornithologist

To find 32 owls.

The cost

Has nicknames 1000

Be told 400 Name Abilities.

The cost

Apogee

Achieve degree 100. As soon as mere outcasts, the deliverers of Dahna now not concern someone.

The cost

Again to the previous

Whole “Reminiscence Software”.

The cost

Curious fanatic

Accumulate 20 kinds of artifacts.

The cost

Veteran rancher

Accumulate 50 plants at the ranch.

The cost
Tales Of Arise trofeos

Identify

motion

type

Born Liberator

Whole the discharge

Oro

Airy Survivor

Whole the aspect quest “Airy Guests”

Oro
Tales Of Arise trophies and achievements

Identify

motion

type

Look

Get the entire achievements.

Quantity 0%

Platinum

