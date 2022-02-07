Stories of the Strolling Useless Provides Brooklyn 9-9 Big name Terry Crews, Amongst Different Performers

El próximo spin off de The Strolling Useless, Stories of the Strolling Useless has introduced that Brooklyn 9-9 celebrity Terry Crews is becoming a member of its forged.. additionally sign up for Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards y Poppy Liu within the first large announcement referring to its interpreters because the collection was once introduced ultimate yr.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker and Poppy are the primary wave of singular ability to additional increase The Strolling Useless universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt and scary new geographical regions.“, dijo el ex showrunner de The Strolling Useless, Scott M. Gimple.

“We could not be happier to welcome you to the circle of relatives, in conjunction with those glorious administrators.“.

Channing Powell, screenwriter of The Strolling Useless and Worry The Strolling Useless, is in control of directing the collection. Michael Satrazemis will direct 3 of the six episodes, whilst Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Tara Nicole Weyr will direct each and every of the remainder 3.

Stories of the Strolling Useless is an anthology collection in keeping with the preferred zombie survival horror collection, The Strolling Useless.. Despite the fact that little is understood concerning the plot, the standalone collection is predicted to inform the tales of latest and established characters inside of The Strolling Useless universe.

“We see numerous doable for quite a lot of wealthy and compelling tales on this international, and Stories of the Strolling Useless’s episodic anthology layout will give us the versatility to entertain present lovers and in addition be offering an access level for brand spanking new audience. particularly on streaming platforms“stated AMC president of authentic programming Dan McDermott.

Stories of the Strolling Useless will premiere simply because the 11th (and ultimate) season of The Strolling Useless involves an finish. However lovers of the saga don’t need to fear: Despite the fact that the primary collection is coming to an finish, the zombie-filled international of The Strolling Useless continues to increase. There may be already a Rick Grimes film within the works, in conjunction with a derivative about Darryl Dixon and Carol Peletier., to not point out any other doable by-product collection revolving round Neegan.

Stories of the Strolling Useless can be launched someday in the summertime of 2022.