Storm Elliot weakens but keeps the US mired in low temperatures, there are 2,800 flights canceled and the danger on the roads persists

A restaurant covered in ice by spray from the waves of Lake Erie during a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Hamburg, New York, the United States December 24, 2022 (Reuters)

The winter storm elliotwhich has frozen USA in the midst of Christmas festivities, it began to subside this Sunday, although it still keeps the country mired in low temperatures and with some havoc at airports and highways.

The National Weather Service, the National Weather Service (NWS)forecast this Christmas Sunday that the arctic front “advances slowly to the east while weakening”, still leaving low temperatures and some snowfall.

“Conditions are expected to slowly improve as the system weakens. However, traveling in these conditions will be extremely dangerous” in some areas, the agency warned in a statement.

According to the NWS report at 1:30 p.m. GMT, Only 190,000 people are already under alert for a snowstorm, concentrated in the state of New York. On the eve, there were 4 million inhabitants.

Steam rises from the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee on December 23, 2022 after winter storm Elliot moved through the Middle Tennessee region leaving behind freezing rain, snow and sub-zero temperatures (AFP)

Elliot’s ravages are still being felt in airports across the United States, where 2,800 flights have been canceled on this Christmas Sundayaccording to data from the Flight Aware portal.

remain Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and Buffalo (New York) airports closed.

The electrical service, affected by the strong winds, the snowfalls and the high demand, already It has been restored in much of the United States, where 260,000 users remain in the dark, between homes and businessesaccording to the Power Outage tracker.

In all, authorities have confirmed at least 22 deaths, in eight states, due to inclement weather.

Some of those deaths have occurred on the roads, which have become very dangerous, such as in Ohio, where four people were killed in storm-related crashes, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Cities like Denver or Chicago have opened shelters to accommodate the homeless and protect them from the risk of hypothermia.

The winter storm formed before Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and high winds across a wide swath of the country and complicating holiday travel (AP)

Due to the freezing temperatures, the pressure on the power grid was extremely high: up to 1.7 million people were without power, according to Poweroutage.us.

Electric power was largely restored Saturday night, but in some places there were calls to reduce consumption and there were service outages.

As of 11:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday, around 173,000 users were still without power due to the effects of extreme cold, according to Poweroutage.us. The hardest-hit states at that time were Maine, New York, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

Some cities, especially in North Carolina, had to temporarily shut off power due to high demand for electricity, leaving homes without heat.

A couple walks the Cherry Creek Trail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Denver (AP)

Since Friday afternoon, the storm has become a “low pressure bomb”: a collision between two air masses, one very cold from the Arctic and the other tropical from the Gulf of Mexico. Low-pressure pumps can produce heavy rain or snowfall, coastal flooding, and hurricane-force winds.

According to meteorologists, freezing cold will continue across the central and eastern United States through the weekend before temperatures return to more normal levels next week.

Until then, “if you must travel or be outdoors, prepare for extreme cold by wearing several layers of clothing and covering as much skin as possible,” the NWS noted.

“In some places, being outside could cause frostbite in a matter of minutes,” he warned.

Canada was also affected by the storm and all provinces had weather alerts.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power in Ontario and Quebec, and airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal saw flight cancellations.

