Storm Eunice hit the Tottenham stadium and moved its entire roof: the reasons that explain why it was not damaged

A club worker captured the structure live waving due to the strong wind

The eunice storm fell violently this Friday on all the United Kingdom e Ireland before moving to the north of the European continent, leaving six dead and significant damage to transport and structures. The strong winds broke records in the south of England with more than 195 kilometers per hour and one of the largest stadiums in the capital appeared as a focus on social networks due to the unusual movement of its roof due to the power of air currents.

the cover of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located north of the city, waved visibly during some moments of the blizzard. Although no damage was reported, fans were concerned about how easily the upper part of the imposing work moved and questioned whether the security measures were in place to open its doors to the public. However, from the club they assured that the structure was built in this way so that it can withstand strong blizzards without damaging the rest of the frame.

Storm Eunice left holes in the roof of the stadium

It is worth remembering that the project had an investment of £800 million ($1,049,848,000) and that included the construction of 579 new homes, a luxury hotel, a health center, museum and souvenir shop, an extreme sports facility, a supermarket and a technical college. The study Populous He was behind the design and saw this type of weather coming in London when putting together the plans.

“I ask all Londoners to stay home, take no risks and do not travel unless absolutely essential,” the mayor asked. Sadiq Khanwarning that the “extremely strong winds in the capital could cause falling debris and damage to buildings”. In addition, the storm destroyed an important part of the roof of the emblematic pavilion O2 Arenawith capacity for about 20,000 spectators, where about a thousand people were evacuated in the morning, without personal injury.

Images shared on social media showed what appear to be a series of dome roof panels in south-east London shattered in a matter of minutes. People’s videos showed part of the venue’s white shell flapping in the high winds of Storm Eunice, with the interior exposed.. A member of staff at Rodizio Rico, a restaurant at the O2 arena, confirmed that all bars and restaurants were evacuated in response.

The fabrics of the O2 Arena were destroyed by storm Eunice (Photo: Reuters)

KEEP READING:

Short contract, historic salary and the World Cup in Qatar: the shocking details of PSG’s offer to Kylian Mbappé

Pochettino defended Messi from criticism: the awkward moment when he was asked about Agüero’s anger

The tense moment in the Cholo Simeone conference when they asked him if he plans to leave Atlético Madrid