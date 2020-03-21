Stormfront: Aya Cash’s New The Boys Season 2 Character Explained

Stormfront Presents A Problem To Homelander

The EW article talks primarily about Stormfront being a giant downside for Homelander and The Seven. She most certainly challenges their authority, however she may also problem their repute. The Boys viewers know that Supes, particularly The Seven, are very shady and immoral characters. Nonetheless, the general public nonetheless sees them as these nice highly effective superheroes that save the day. We may see Stormfront behaving in ways in which damage the Seven’s repute, particularly if she does be part of it. She may also use social media to current Homelander in a approach that would flip the general public in opposition to him.