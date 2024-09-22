Stormi Webster: The 6-Year-Old Heiress with a $570 Million Net Worth in 2024

Stormi Webster, born on February 1, 2018, is more than another celebrity baby. At only six years old, she has captured hearts and headlines alike.

As the daughter of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rap superstar Travis Scott, Stormi was born into fame and fortune.

But there’s much more to this pint-sized powerhouse than meets the eye. Let’s dive into the fascinating story of Stormi Webster!

Who is Stormi Webster?

Stormi Webster is the first child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. From the moment she was born, Stormi became a social media sensation.

Her mom, Kylie, kept the pregnancy a secret for months, surprising fans with a heartwarming video announcement after Stormi’s birth.

Since then, Stormi has grown up in the spotlight. She often posts designer clothes on her parents’ social media accounts and attends fancy events. But don’t let her glamorous life fool you—Stormi is just a regular kid who loves to play, laugh, and have fun.

Category Details Name Stormi Webster Date of Birth February 1, 2018 Age (2024) Six years old Parents Kylie Jenner (mother), Travis Scott (father) Famous For Being the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Nationality American

Personal Life and Family

Stormi’s family tree is pretty impressive! Her mom, Kylie Jenner, is a successful businesswoman and reality TV star. Her dad, Travis Scott, is a famous rapper and producer. Talk about a power couple!

Stormi has many cousins to play with, including North, Saint, and Chicago West (Kim Kardashian’s kids) and True Thompson (Khloe Kardashian’s daughter). Family gatherings must be super fun with all these little ones running around!

Even though her parents aren’t together anymore, Kylie and Travis spend lots of quality time with Stormi. They often share cute photos and videos of their family outings and playdates.

Professional Career

Stormi doesn’t have a job yet at six years old – unless you count being adorable as a full-time gig! But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t dipped her toes into the family business.

In 2020, Stormi teamed up with her mom for a unique Valentine’s Day makeup collection called “Stormi.” The collection sold out fast, showing that Stormi might have inherited her mom’s business smarts.

Stormi has also appeared in some of her dad’s music videos and joined him on stage several times. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see her release her album someday!

Age and Physique

Born on February 1, 2018, Stormi is currently six years old. She’s growing up fast and often matches outfits with her stylish mom. Stormi has her dad’s curly hair and her mom’s big, beautiful eyes.

Like most kids her age, Stormi is full of energy. She loves to dance, play, and explore the world around her. Her parents often share videos of her running around and having fun, just like any other kid her age.

Net Worth and Salary

Hold onto your hats, folks, because Stormi’s net worth will blow you away! This little girl is estimated to be worth a whopping $570 million! That’s more money than most of us will see in ten lifetimes.

You might wonder, “How can a six-year-old have so much money?” Well, a big chunk of this wealth comes from inheritance and intelligent financial planning by her parents. Kylie Jenner, Stormi’s mom, is known for her savvy business moves, and it looks like she’s setting her daughter up for a very comfortable future.

Category Details Net Worth $570 million (in 2024) Source of Wealth Inheritance and financial planning by parents Investments Trust funds and future potential business inheritance (Kylie Cosmetics)

Of course, Stormi doesn’t have a salary yet – she’s too busy being a kid! But with parents as successful as hers, she’ll have plenty of opportunities when she’s older.

Company Details and Investments

While Stormi is too young to own companies or make investments, she’s already been part of some big business moves. Remember that “Stormi” makeup collection we talked about earlier? That was just the beginning.

Kylie Jenner has hinted that she might pass down her makeup empire to Stormi one day. If that happens, Stormi could become one of the youngest CEOs in history!

As for investments, Stormi’s parents have likely set up trust funds and other financial plans to secure her future. While we don’t know the exact details, it’s safe to say that Stormi’s piggy bank is probably more significant than most banks!

Real Estate Investments

Even though Stormi isn’t buying houses herself (can you imagine a six-year-old at an open house?), she’s growing up surrounded by pretty fancy digs. Her mom, Kylie, owns several luxurious homes in California.

One of these homes is a $36.5 million resort-style mansion in Holmby Hills. It has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and even a movie theater! Stormi probably thinks having a slide in the backyard is normal.

While these properties aren’t in Stormi’s name, they’re part of the lavish lifestyle she’s growing up in. Who knows? Maybe she’ll follow in her mom’s footsteps and become a real estate mogul when she grows up!

Contact Details and Social Media Handles

As a minor, Stormi doesn’t have her own social media accounts (thank goodness – can you imagine the DMs she’d get?). But you can catch glimpses of her on her parents’ accounts:

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram: @kyliejenner

Travis Scott’s Instagram: @travisscott

Remember, these are her parents’ accounts, so please be respectful and don’t expect responses from Stormi. She’s too busy being a kid to worry about likes and followers!

Conclusion

Stormi Webster might be young, but she’s already making waves in the celebrity world. With her infectious smile, famous parents, and mind-boggling net worth, Stormi is a name to watch. Who knows what the future holds for this little star? One thing’s for sure – it will be exciting to watch her grow up!