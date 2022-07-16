Story of a crypto hecatomb: Celsius, the main crypto lending platform, goes bankrupt

Following a month of uncertainty for its investors, cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy protection and filed for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law. In this process, what prevailed was the law of the strongest to recover the money deposited on the platform.

During a meeting of the board of directors of the platform yesterday, its members explained that investors began to accelerate the withdrawal of their money, which allowed “certain clients, those who were the first to act, to receive their full payment” and what took longer to carry out this recovery they lost all their investments.

Loans from the crypto sector have fallen in recent months following the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. In the United States, state securities regulators in New Jersey, Texas and Washington have stepped in to investigate the crypto lender’s decision.

Story of a catastrophe for investors





On June 13 there was a sharp drop (one more) in cryptocurrencies until bitcoin reached the $20,000 barrier that day (which translated into a 65% drop from its all-time high in November 2021) . In this context of cryptoeconomic crisis, two large market platforms froze their activity, which further accentuated the fall, instead of containing the situation.

Specifically, the Binance and Celsius platforms froze transactions. Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, while Celsius, bankrupt as of today, is a crypto lending platform. The stoppage of transactions failed to find some stability and led to a further drop in the value of both platforms’ own cryptocurrencies. Investors did not have the option to decide whether to withdraw their assets or leave them, as they watched the value of their money plummet.

Celsius was the “goose that lays the golden eggs” for crypto investors. After the decision to freeze transactions and pending news from investors, the platform asked users “more time to stabilize liquidity and operations.” And that time has translated into a bankruptcy and a loss of money.

yet another bankruptcy

A few days ago Three Arrows Capital, a company better known as 3AC, declared bankruptcy. This is one of the most famous investment firms in the world, and its bankruptcy, along with Celsius’s today, is a clear sign that something is not working properly.

This company was founded in 2012 with headquarters in the Virgin Islands, and had a total of 9,560 million dollars invested in the month of March, according to one of the main blockchain platforms. Keep in mind that 3AC was characterized by investing in successful products such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Aixie Infinity, Avax, Aave or BlockFi.