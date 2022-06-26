Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town confirms European release date and expansion pass

Marvelous and XSEED Games have released a new trailer for their farm life simulator.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, the latest installment in the prolific series of farm life simulation from Marvelous came to Nintendo Switch just over a year ago, with a title that was committed to offering more freedom than ever the player, turning them into pioneers who must shape the wild nature.

Marvelous has released a new trailer focused on its PS4 version, shared by Gematsu, where the publisher confirms its arrival on the PlayStation desktop in Europe next July 29 with a price of 39,99 euros. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will be accompanied by an expansion pass that will give us access to areas beyond the town.

It arrives on PS4 next July 29As we already told you last April, expansion pass will be sold separately on the European continent, both in its physical and digital versions, while in Japan and Asia, the PlayStation 4 version will include this content on disc at no additional cost. The Expansion Pass will be priced in Europe at 14,99 euros.

If you haven’t played Marvelous’s latest rural adventure yet and you’re thinking of getting its new PS4 version, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town available in its Nintendo Switch version: “It has aspects improvable, of course, but it counts more in the calculation how pleasant it is both in the playable and in the audiovisual, in addition to the fact that it supposes a truly unique alternative within the genre“.

