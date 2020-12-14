“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Director Shares His Intention Behind The Drama, Praises Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah’s Expertise, And More

On December 11, Kang Shin Hyo, the director of tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed,” sat down for an interview in regards to the drama with Star Information.

“Story of the 9-Tailed” was a fantasy drama that featured the novel idea of a male gumiho, or legendary nine-tailed fox. In conventional folklore, gumiho typically take the type of stunning ladies.

Kang Shin Hyo mentioned, “Together with the planning course of, it took about two years and 7 months for me to finish this drama. I’m grateful that it obtained lots of love in order that I might let it go along with a simple coronary heart.”

He defined his intention in remaking the gumiho fable, saying, “Gumiho was not the place to begin. As an alternative, I thought of making a superhero story that was very Korean at coronary heart. In our folktales and custom, what characters might I name upon? What wouldn’t it be like if a gumiho was residing in trendy occasions? I began off with these questions, so it was apparent {that a} completely different character than a conventional gumiho would emerge.”

Along with gumiho, the drama additionally featured folktale characters and creatures such because the snail bride, jangseung (Korean totem pole), mountain spirits, fortune-tellers, imugi (legendary serpent), eoduksini (a kind of ghost), and extra.

Kang Shin Hyo mentioned, “After we had been developing with the synopsis, we had deliberate to indicate an much more various solid of characters. However when it got here time to movie, there weren’t lots of acquainted or distinctive characters that we might add, so I really feel some regrets about that. Whether it is attainable to develop an unfamiliar, distinctive conventional character, then I consider we’ll see a Korean fantasy mission with an much more various solid.”

The director additionally praised Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah, his lead actors. About casting Lee Dong Wook, he mentioned, “The first step that might determine the drama’s success or failure was whether or not I might solid somebody whom viewers would consider at first sight was a gumiho. If I used to be searching for a former mountain spirit, a gumiho residing in trendy occasions, Lee Dong Wook was the one reply. He did an incredible job in portraying Lee Yeon as a personality burdened with a tragic previous, who is aware of sacrifice himself on the very finish.”

About Jo Bo Ah’s casting, he mentioned, “Nam Ji Ah is a really tough character to play. She’s a producing director obsessive about discovering out what occurred to her dad and mom, she’s the feminine lead of a romance, she’s additionally possessed by an imugi, she’s a princess in a former life… Jo Bo Ah primarily needed to play 4 completely different characters all by herself, however she labored onerous and did effectively. She was additionally fairly nervous at first, however I consider that Jo Bo Ah is an actor with a lot potential that she will be able to exceed what she believes she will be able to do.”

The director additionally praised Lee Tae Ri, whose villainous flip because the imugi additionally garnered lots of consideration. “I had the picture of somebody very younger, somebody was completely different from an ordinary villain or what we understand as imugi,” he mentioned. “But it surely needed to be somebody who might do what was very tough from an appearing standpoint. Lee Tae Ri is an actor who has a really sturdy basis within the fundamentals. In taking part in an imugi, you run the danger of over-acting or being advised you’re not appearing sufficient, however he didn’t lose when it got here to scenes with Lee Yeon in any respect.”

