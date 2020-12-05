“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Goes Out On A High Note With Strong Finale Ratings

“Story of the 9-Tailed” has come to an finish on sturdy rankings!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the December 3 finale recorded common nationwide rankings of 5.785 %. That is the second-highest ranking that the drama has recorded all through its run, second solely to its premiere rankings of 5.804 %.

In the meantime, KBS’s new drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” stayed sturdy in its second episode with common nationwide rankings of 4.3 and 5.8 %. That is virtually equivalent to its premiere rankings of 4.1 and 5.8 %.

On MBC, “The Spies Who Cherished Me” recorded rankings of two.2 and a pair of.6 %, related however a slight enhance from final episode.

