“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Hints At The Mystery And Thrills Coming Up Next

As followers eagerly await the following installment of “Story of the 9-Tailed,” the present has shared what to anticipate because the story unfolds!

The new tvN drama tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom. Kim Bum performs Lee Rang, Lee Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

Three key factors to stay up for within the subsequent episodes are an exciting pursuit, suspense, and romance. The present has additionally given every level a rating out of 5. Be taught extra about every of these factors under!

1. Mystery and thrills (Pursuit rating: 3/5 factors)

The world of “Story of the 9-Tailed” is filled with thriller and thrills because it reinterprets and modernizes conventional tales. Within the newest episode, Nam Ji Ah met a bulgasari, who feeds on nightmares. She then had a dream through which her mom is throwing a cranium, earlier than she ended up heading to a village on an island, the place the cranium of a person has been found. Lee Yeon joined her on the journey as a way to cease Lee Rang, who’s as much as a brand new plot and utilizing Lee Yeon’s misplaced love Ah Eum as bait.

Nam Ji Ah and Lee Yeon dove deeper into the island’s unusual thriller as they came upon that the person’s suspicious dying wasn’t the primary of its type—the skulls of 4 unidentified girls have been found on the island since 1954, however the village tries to maintain it quiet.

At the tip of episode 2, Nam Ji Ah was attacked by a sailor who had found the most recent cranium, after which she immediately modified as if turning into one other particular person when she grabbed Lee Yeon by the throat.

A nonetheless reveals Lee Yeon strolling by means of the rain within the darkness with an intense look. It’s promised that he will probably be showcasing his off-the-charts charisma and all of the majesty of the previous mountain spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary within the subsequent episodes as he undertakes a pursuit on a completely totally different stage than that of a human.

2. The occult and chills (Suspense rating: 4/5 factors)

The drama options appearances by many characters from folklore that may’t be seen in actual life, and mysterious scenes that might by no means be defined with science are giving followers goosebumps but in addition offering thrilling thrills.

In episode 2, there have been two scenes that created a mystical and unusual temper: when the duo met the spirit of the village’s guardian tree, and when a shaman carried out a ritual by the ocean to attempt to get well the spirit of Mr. Web optimization, the person who had died. On prime of that, Lee Rang sat on the porch of the house of Mr. Web optimization’s daughter Pyung Hee and made a chilling telephone name, saying with a crafty grin, “We simply opened up right here. A haunted home.” Proper after that, the sailors who found Mr. Web optimization’s cranium have been proven dying or collapsing.

As defenses go up in opposition to mysterious forces that come knocking in episode 3 and 4, a surprising aspect of Nam Ji Ah will enhance the suspense.

3. Heartbreaking love and emotion (Romance rating: 5/5 factors)

The final episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” instructed the story of Lee Yeon’s stunning resolution to vary his destiny due to love. Despite the fact that he was the spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, he fell in love with a human named Ah Eum. When she died, he spent his life ready for her resurrection. Nam Ji Ah seems to be similar to Ah Eum, and Lee Yeon saved her life throughout a mysterious accident 21 years in the past. When he met her 21 years later, his hypnosis hadn’t labored and he or she remembered his face, and he questioned once more if she was Ah Eum reborn. Nevertheless, when he checked whereas she was sleeping to see if she had the “fox bead” that he’d left with Ah Eum, he was upset to seek out that she didn’t.

Whereas Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah bicker with one another, they’re each experiencing related feelings as they seek for family members that they imagine are on the market someplace. Many followers are interested by whether or not romance will start because the pair overcome the crises they face on the mysterious island.

The manufacturing staff described “Story of the 9-Tailed” as setting a singular foothold as an thrilling Okay-fantasy drama that mixes many alternative genres. They added, “We hope you take a look at the episode to find the hidden tales of Lee Yeon, Nam Ji Ah, and Lee Rang and see the exhilarating approach the plot unfolds.”

Episode 3 of “Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on October 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” under!

