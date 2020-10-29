“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Holds On To Ratings Lead As “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Sets New Personal Best

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” continues to carry on to its rankings lead in its time slot.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the October 28 episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.789 %, a slight drop from final week‘s rankings.

On KBS, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.3 and three.2 %. Nonetheless, it is a new private finest for the drama after first breaking into the three % vary final week.

On MBC, “The Spies Who Cherished Me” noticed their rankings drop to 1.8 and a couple of.4 %. The drama had beforehand recorded rankings of 3-4 % in its first week.

On JTBC, “Non-public Lives” recorded rankings of 1.592 %, a slight enhance from final week.

