General News

“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Holds On To Strong Ratings Lead In Second Week

October 15, 2020
1 Min Read

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” continues to remain robust in viewership scores!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the October 14 episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” recorded common nationwide scores of 5.588 %. That is comparable to final week‘s scores of 5.557 %.

KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide scores of two.1 and a couple of.9 %. That is additionally much like final week’s scores of two.8 and a couple of.6 %.

On MBC, “After I Was the Most Lovely” recorded scores of three.1 and 4.1 %, a slight rise from final week’s scores of three.4 and three.6 %.

On JTBC, “Personal Lives” recorded scores of two.030 %, a slight dip from final week’s 2.235 %.

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here…

Watch Now

… and “After I Was the Most Lovely” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.