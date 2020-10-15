“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Holds On To Strong Ratings Lead In Second Week

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” continues to remain robust in viewership scores!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the October 14 episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” recorded common nationwide scores of 5.588 %. That is comparable to final week‘s scores of 5.557 %.

KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide scores of two.1 and a couple of.9 %. That is additionally much like final week’s scores of two.8 and a couple of.6 %.

On MBC, “After I Was the Most Lovely” recorded scores of three.1 and 4.1 %, a slight rise from final week’s scores of three.4 and three.6 %.

On JTBC, “Personal Lives” recorded scores of two.030 %, a slight dip from final week’s 2.235 %.

