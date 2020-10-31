General News

“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Soars Into Ratings Lead As “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Continues Quiet Rise

October 31, 2020
1 Min Read

KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has set a private greatest for 3 episodes in a row!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the October 29 episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.5 and three.5 p.c. This can be a small enhance from final episode‘s rankings of three.2 p.c, after the drama broke into the three p.c vary for the primary time in its run final week.

MBC’s “The Spies Who Liked Me” and JTBC’s “Personal Lives” additionally noticed their rankings enhance from final episode, with “The Spies Who Liked Me” recording 2.8 and a pair of.6 p.c and “Personal Lives” recording 1.970 p.c.

On tvN, “Story of the 9-Tailed” soared again into the 5 p.c vary, which it achieved when the drama first premiered, with rankings of 5.137 p.c. This put it nicely forward of the opposite dramas on this time slot.

