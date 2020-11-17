“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Soothes Hiatus Blues With Glimpse Of The Fun Behind The Scenes

Though tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” is on a break this week, followers can get pleasure from seeing the beloved solid by means of new behind-the-scenes pictures!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves entangled in a battle with Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared that the present just isn’t airing this week to make sure an improved and extra full high quality of manufacturing. On November 17, they launched many behind-the-scenes pictures that present the full of life and enjoyable environment on set! Whereas the solid significantly immerses themselves within the scene at any time when the digital camera is rolling, they’re usually joking and laughing between takes.

Lee Dong Wook has been receiving reward for his efficiency as Lee Yeon within the drama, and he reveals his well-known humorousness on set as he will get everybody laughing. He and Jo Bo Ah are cracking up when the digital camera’s off even throughout their tearful reunion scene, and Lee Dong Wook throws his head again in laughter as they movie the scene the place they ate collectively at her house.

Lee Dong Wook additionally takes a candy picture with the kid actor who performs the younger model of Lee Rang, holds up his reworked hand in one other picture, and even fortunately embraces his character’s favourite mint chocolate ice cream.

Jo Bo Ah has been displaying her wide selection within the present as she performs each Nam Ji Ah, the producer of a tv present in regards to the supernatural, and Ah Eum, a princess who was Lee Yeon’s past love. The actress has proved that she’s fearless, similar to Nam Ji Ah, as she smiles and reveals her passionate vitality on set even whereas filming scary scenes and taking up motion scenes for the primary time.

Jo Bo Ah’s sunny smiles as she has enjoyable throughout breaks in filming are certain to make followers grin too.

Kim Bum has confirmed his skill to have nice chemistry with all his co-stars in “Story of 9-Tailed,” together with Lee Dong Wook and Kim Yong Ji, who performs his confederate Yoo Ri. Opposite to the devilish determine he performs within the present, it’s mentioned that Kim Bum warmly smiles and jokes round on set.

As well as, the drama has additionally shared a photograph of the heartwarming “Shin Yoo couple” of Shin Joo (performed by Hwang Hee) and Yoo Ri, who seem like they’re having a good time between takes. Even Lee Tae Ri and Uhm Hyo Sup, who play villainous characters within the present that give viewers goosebumps, heat up the set with their smiles.

The manufacturing group said, “All of the filming for ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ is full and we’re working exhausting on post-production with a purpose to good it.” They added, “‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ plans to return with a story that’s extra tightly packed and can deeply transfer viewers. We hope you’ll sit up for it rather a lot.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” will air a particular on November 18 relatively than a brand new episode, and the present “Future Class” will air on November 19 as a substitute. The drama will return with episodes 13 and 14 on November 25 and 26.

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” under!

Watch Now

