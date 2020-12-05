“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Stars Express Thanks And Love As Drama Comes To An End

The forged of “Story of the 9-Tailed” shared their last ideas over the drama wrapping up on December 3.

The tvN program is a fantasy motion romance drama that starred Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang, and Lee Tae Ri because the beast Imoogi.

On December 4, Lee Dong Wook posted images on Instagram of himself holding a cake in entrance of a van that’s been adorned to have fun his onerous work on the drama.

He wrote:

I sincerely thank the director and author who believed in me and trusted me. I at all times felt reassured on set since you would at all times take heed to me, it doesn’t matter what I instructed. I additionally sincerely thank the actors who I labored with on this mission. I at all times tried to take the lead on set, and I as soon as once more thank Jo Bo Ah who would at all times console me, endure, and wait. It was an honor to have the ability to act with you. Thanks so, a lot to our employees who saved working onerous with out getting exhausted through the very very long time of seven months, and I like you. Our employees are the individuals who made “Story of the 9-Tailed” good from starting to finish. Thanks. Lastly, thanks to our viewers who understood and liked “Story of the 9-Tailed” and every of our characters much more than us. To be sincere, I can’t categorical all my emotions with simply the phrases ‘Thanks’… I really feel sorry and unhappy that that is all I can say. I’m simply so sincerely grateful. I attempted to indicate you a dwelling and respiratory “Lee Yeon.” Even when there have been components that had been missing, I hope you’ll be understanding and can bear in mind him for a very long time. I hope that you’ll bear in mind “Story of the 9-Tailed” and Lee Yeon for a protracted, very long time. Thanks. Deal with your well being and don’t get sick. I’ll be again as an improved model of myself sooner or later.

Jo Bo Ah shared images on Instagram of herself in her position and wrote:

I sincerely thank all of the viewers who liked “Story of the 9-Tailed”.. It was a valuable drama that was imbued with the fervour and love of all of the forged and crew, together with the director and author. I felt honored and completely satisfied to be a member of the “Story of the 9-Tailed” workforce. Thanks to everybody who believed in and supported me, although I’m very missing. I’ll positively pay you again for the love you gave and I’ll develop into an actress who’s each cooler and succesful. Though the times now are at all times tough and tiring, let’s collect our power just a bit extra and get by this!! From, Nam Ji Ah and Jo Bo Ah.

In an official assertion, Jo Bo Ah additionally described how she’d sincerely carried out her finest and centered on each scene throughout their lengthy interval of filming. She mentioned her affection for the mission was subsequently that a lot better and it nonetheless didn’t really feel actual that it was over.

“It was a stupendous mission that was very significant and memorable for me,” she mentioned. “It looks like a worthwhile reward to have been in a position to meet such nice individuals as my fellow actors, director, author, and all of the employees. I’ll return with one other mission, and till then please love Nam Ji Ah of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed.”

Kim Bum mentioned an official assertion, “We’ve completed seven months of filming and are saying a last farewell.” He continued, “Ever since I first noticed Lee Rang, he seemed very lonely to me and there have been many components of him that made me wish to deal with him. Since so many different individuals additionally liked him, I used to be in a position to warmly ship him off.”

The actor went on to say, “I hope you keep wholesome because the climate will get colder. I sincerely thank all of the viewers who liked ‘Story of the 9-Tailed.’”

Kim Bum additionally posted some images from the set on Instagram and shared his love and thanks. “To everybody, I want that you should have the luck of the gumiho,” he added.

Lee Tae Ri posted on Instagram together with his personal celebration images. He wrote, “I used to be so completely satisfied to have the ability to meet the charming character Imoogi and current him to all of you. I used to be grateful to have the ability to work on an incredible drama. It was due to the help from all of you that I may sustain my power till the tip and wrap it up properly! I sincerely thanks, and I’ll return with an incredible mission and as an improved actor!”

He additionally mentioned in a press release, “I categorical my deep admiration and gratitude to the director, author, forged, and crew who labored along with me on ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ and to all of the viewers who despatched their heat love.” He continued, “It looks like only a couple days in the past that I started whereas feeling nervous because it was my first time enjoying a villain, and so it feels very unhappy and bittersweet that it’s ending already.”

“I did really feel strain partially over taking over this problem, however I used to be in a position to fear a bit much less due to your curiosity and help,” he mentioned. “I wished to indicate a brand new aspect of myself because the actor Lee Tae Ri. I’ll maintain exhibiting new sides of myself, so please stay up for it and help me. Thanks for your whole love.”

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)