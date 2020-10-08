“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Starts Off With A Bang As “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” And “Personal Lives” Premiere To More Modest Ratings

A number of new Wednesday-Thursday dramas made their premieres on October 7.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded common nationwide scores of 1.9 and a couple of.6 %. “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a rom-com starring Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook as a pianist and part-time employee who meet at a piano academy in a small countryside village.

JTBC’s “Personal Lives,” one other drama that premiered on October 7, recorded common nationwide scores of two.522 %. That is about the identical as “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” though it needs to be famous that JTBC is a cable channel and scores can differ in which means between public broadcast and cable channels. “Personal Lives” stars Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo in a drama about con artists who mobilize their expertise to steal the nation’s “non-public life.”

On tvN, “Story of the 9-Tailed” made its premiere to common nationwide scores of 5.804 %. Its predecessor on this time slot, “Flower of Evil,” was a scores hit for the cable channel, reaching a private better of 5.7 % with its ultimate episode. “Story of the 9-Tailed” due to this fact made a robust begin by topping that mark with its very first episode.

On MBC, “Once I Was the Most Stunning” recorded scores of two.6 and three.2 %, a small lower from final week.

In the meantime, on SBS, which doesn’t presently air dramas on this time slot, the fact present “Ok-Trot in City 2” led the scores pack with 12.4 %.

