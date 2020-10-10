“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Stays Strong In Viewership Ratings As “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Sees Slight Rise

“Story of the 9-Tailed” has held on to its rankings lead!

“Story of the 9-Tailed,” the new drama from tvN, made a splash by premiering to even larger rankings than the finale rankings of its predecessor, “Flower of Evil.” In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the second episode, which aired on October 8, recorded common nationwide rankings of 5.557 p.c. This can be a slight dip from its premiere rankings of 5.804 p.c, however solidly inside the 5 p.c vary.

On KBS, the brand new drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” noticed a slight rise in rankings for its second episode with 2.8 and a couple of.6 p.c. Its first episode garnered rankings of 1.9 and a couple of.6 p.c.

On MBC, “Once I Was the Most Stunning” noticed a slight rise from the earlier episode with rankings of three.4 and three.6 p.c.

On JTBC, the brand new drama “Personal Lives” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.235 p.c, a slight dip from its premiere episode (2.522 p.c).

On TV Chosun, “Love Name Middle” recorded rankings of 15.542 and 18.423 p.c, whereas MBN’s new present “Miss Again” recorded rankings of 1.274 p.c.

Take a look at “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Once I Was the Most Stunning” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)