“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Will Not Air Next Week To Ensure Better Production

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed is not going to air new episodes on November 18 and 19.
On November 13, a supply from the drama acknowledged, “In an effort to guarantee an improved and extra full high quality of manufacturing, ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will take a break from airing for every week. On November 18, a particular spotlight broadcast of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will air, and on November 19, the present ‘Future Class’ will air as a substitute. Episodes 13 and 14 of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will air on November 25 and 26.”
“Story of the 9-Tailed,” a fantasy drama starring Lee Dong Wook as a male gumiho and Jo Bo Ah as his reincarnated love, has been garnering regular viewership scores since its premiere.
Watch the primary episode beneath!
Watch Now
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment