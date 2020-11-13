General News

“Story Of The 9-Tailed” Will Not Air Next Week To Ensure Better Production

November 13, 2020
tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed is not going to air new episodes on November 18 and 19.

On November 13, a supply from the drama acknowledged, “In an effort to guarantee an improved and extra full high quality of manufacturing, ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will take a break from airing for every week. On November 18, a particular spotlight broadcast of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will air, and on November 19, the present ‘Future Class’ will air as a substitute. Episodes 13 and 14 of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ will air on November 25 and 26.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed,” a fantasy drama starring Lee Dong Wook as a male gumiho and Jo Bo Ah as his reincarnated love, has been garnering regular viewership scores since its premiere.

