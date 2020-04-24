Straight Outta Compton Actor Jason Mitchell Arrested For Weapons And Drug Charges

In April 2019, Jason Mitchell was fired from the Netflix movie Desperados, which has a forged that features Arrow’s Stephen Amell, Heather Graham, Nasim Pedrad and Anna Camp, when it was reported that he was being extremely inappropriate on the Mexico set. A number of sources cited the actor lingering near the quarters of a few the actresses within the movie. Based on The Hollywood Reporter, there have been two incidents involving the actor within the matter of 4 days.