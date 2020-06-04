Strand Releasing Acquires North American Rights to ‘Twilight’s Kiss’ – Variety

Strand Releasing has acquired North American rights to Ray Yeung’s “Twilight’s Kiss” (“Suk Suk”) which world premiered at Busan and performed at this yr’s Berlin Movie Competition.

Bought by Movies Boutique, “Twilight’s Kiss” tells the story of two closeted married males of their twilight years, Pak, a 70 year-old taxi driver who refuses to retire, and Hoi, a 65 year-old retired single father. Regardless of years of societal and private strain, they’re pleased with the households they’ve created by onerous work and dedication. But, after they meet, one thing that had been suppressed for therefore a few years is unleashed in them.

Strand Releasing, whose roster is filled with famend world auteurs, beforehand dealt with Yeung’s movie “Entrance Cowl” with Jake Choi (“Single Dad and mom”). “The fragile and delightful story of two older males discovering love later in life is a refreshing and reasonable story and though uniquely Asian, is common,” mentioned Marcus Hu at Strand Releasing. The L.A.-based distribution is planning a theatrical launch within the late fall, kicking off in New York with Movie Discussion board.

Movies Boutique’s boss Jean Christophe Simon, who negotiated the cope with Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans, mentioned “‘Twilight’s Kiss’ was one of many sleepers of the Berlin Worldwide Movie Competition and the movie has secured sturdy gross sales following its presentation there.”

“Twilight’s Kiss” earned crucial acclaim on the Hong Kong Movie Awards the place Tai Bo received greatest actor and Patra Au Ga Man received greatest supporting actress. “Twilight’s Kiss” additionally received the Hong Kong Screenwriters’ Guild for greatest screenplay for Ray Yeung, and greatest position in a screenplay for Bo, who additionally nabbed the Hong Kong Movie Critics Society Awards for greatest actor. The film additionally received 5 nominations from the Taipei Golden Horse Awards together with the very best narrative characteristic and greatest actor for Bo and Ben Yuen.

“Twilight’s Kiss” was chosen for BFI Flare, in addition to San Francisco Worldwide Movie Competition and different fests which have been canceled due to the coronavirus disaster.

“In ‘Twilight’s Kiss,’ Ray has crafted a touching and transferring story set towards the backdrop of life because it has been in Hong Kong, however which is quickly disappearing from view,” mentioned Michael J. Werner who produced the movie.

Yeung, in the meantime, mentioned Strand Releasing’s Hu and Gerrans have “the eagerness and the experience to assist the movie attain the widest attainable audiences.”

Strand’s present slate of movies embody Christophe Honore’s “On A Magical Evening,” Hong Khaou’s “Monsoon” starring Henry Golding, Maryam Touzani’s “Adam,” Steven Oritt’s “My Title is Sara” and Ina Weisse’s “The Audition” starring Nina Hoss.