Strand Releasing Acquires U.S. Rights to Cannes Title ‘Easy Ardour’

Strand Releasing has picked up U.S. distribution rights to Franco-Lebanese auteur Danielle Arbid’s “Easy Ardour,” a Cannes 2020 title that performed robust on the autumn pageant circuit.

Introduced as a part of the Cannes 2020 choice, the French-language movie premiered in San Sebastian, and would go on to play Busan, Moscow and Zurich forward of a deliberate launch in France later this 12 months.

Tailored from Annie Ernaux’s 1992 bestseller, the movie tracks an emotionally-toxic however bodily flamable relationship between a Parisian educational (Laetitia Dosch) and her mercurial – and married – Russian paramour (dancer Sergei Polunin). Their relationship begins to curdle when one social gathering exhibits greater than carnal curiosity within the different.

Reviewing the movie out of San Sebastian, Selection critic Man Lodge praised lead actress Laetitia Dosch’s star flip, calling her a “very important life supply” and noting that she “holds nothing again bodily, but it surely’s her face, continually registering shifting inside tides of want, disappointment and devastation, that holds us.”

Written and directed by Arbid, and produced by Les Movies Pellas’ David Thion and Philippe Martin and Versus’ Jacques-Henri Bronckart, the Franco-Belgian manufacturing had beforehand bought all through Scandinavia, Western Europe and East Asia. Pyramide Worldwide’s Agathe Mauruc brokered the gross sales.

“Danielle Arbid has superbly crafted a frank, but delicate portrayal of feminine want and longing hardly ever seen on display screen,” mentioned Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans. “We’re anxiously trying ahead to introducing the movie to North American audiences along side our long-term partnership with Pyramide Worldwide.”

In recent times, Strand has picked up equally risqué French titles like Christophe Honoré’s “On a Magical Evening” and Camille Vidal-Naquet “Sauvage,” each of which launched out of Cannes.