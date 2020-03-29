General News

Stranded Canadians plead for help onboard coronavirus-stricken cruise ship – audio

March 29, 2020
Conserving a sign that reads ‘help us’, a Canadian couple are stranded on the Holland The us cruise ship Zaandam off the coast of Panama as sickness spreads aboard. Chris and Anna Joiner are amongst better than 130 passengers caught onboard the vessel, which has been stranded for days after Chile refused to allow the ship to dock.

