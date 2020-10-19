Strange case of rape – 6 year old boy accused of raping a five and a half year old girl

A peculiar case has come up in the news of continuous rape coming from Uttar Pradesh. In fact, a case of raping a six-year-old boy with a five-and-a-half-year-old girl has been registered in Aligarh district of the state. This case has been registered in the police station Quarsi of the district. The case was registered against a six-year-old boy living in the neighborhood. Also Read – UP News: As per the conspiracy to grab the land, the priest had shot himself, police arrested 7

The incident came to light when the girl was questioned by her mother when she was ill. Police has conducted medical examination of both the victim and the accused. According to the officials, according to the victim's family living in an area of ​​Anupshahar Road, the incident took place on October 12 afternoon. According to relatives, the girl was playing with a ball in the afternoon which accidentally went to the neighbor's house. When she went to take it back, the neighbor boy, who was alone in the house, dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

According to the report, the girl was so nervous that she did not say anything to her family about it. However, she became ill on Sunday and after being questioned by her mother, she gave information about it.

Superintendent of Police, City Abhishek Kumar said that the girl was taken to the Malkhan Singh District Hospital where her treatment was accompanied by a medical examination.

He said that a medical board is currently studying the report. Any possible legal action will now depend entirely on the medical board’s report of the boy’s age.

The inspector of the quasi, Chhote Lal said that the accused is with his parents and the police will initiate further action after the necessary investigation process is completed.