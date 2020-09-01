Strange kidnapping in Bihar: nine thousand earning laborers’ son taken away, demanding one crore

Bihar Crime: A strange kidnapping case has come to light in Jirati Tola of Sahebganj Nagar Panchayat of Muzaffarpur in which Chahat Kumar (11 years), a fourth-grader living in Nanihal, was abducted by criminals on Sunday. Then his mother called and demanded a ransom of one crore rupees from him. The kidnappers threatened that they would kill the child if he did not give the amount of firai. Also Read – Female and male jawans shot themselves dead in Patna’s BMP camp, stirred to death

The surprising thing in this incident is that Vinod Rai, the father of the kidnapped child, works as a laborer in a pipe factory in Ludhiana, Punjab and he gets a salary of 9 thousand rupees. By kidnapping the son of this laborer, the kidnappers have asked for such a huge ransom, due to which the whole family is terrorized by the possibility of untoward incident. Also Read – Knowing your uncle’s unhappiness in Bihar, since nine years old, your spirit will tremble

Student Chahat Kumar studies in a private school in Muzaffarpur city and came to his maternal grandfather. Meanwhile, on Sunday, four bike riders kidnapped her and at four in the evening threatened the child’s mother on the phone. The child’s mother Champa Devi has given written notice of the kidnapping of the son at the police station. After which the police station chief Raju Kumar reached the spot and inquired about the incident from the relatives. Also Read – Father, Father … The greed for money is such that the son reached the bank with the death certificate of the living father, know then

Family members said that in Dapehar Chahat was seen on a bike near Sahebganj Indradev Chowk by a girl from a paan shopkeeper. The girl told that Chaht was sitting quietly on the bike with them. It is believed that the kidnappers wanted to identify. Then he was sitting quietly on the bike with them. The family and the police suspect the role of someone close in the entire incident.

SSP Jayantkant said that the family of the child has filed an FIR. The child did not oppose those who carried it. The financial condition of the child’s father is not such that he can think such a large amount of ransom. Seriously, all other points are being investigated.