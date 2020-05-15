Strange New Worlds’ Set at CBS All Access – Variety

CBS All Access is bringing again some fan-favorite characters for a one other model new “Star Trek” collection.

The streamer has given a collection order to “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Quantity One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The collection will comply with Pike, Spock, and Quantity One within the decade earlier than Captain Kirk boarded the united statesS. Enterprise as they discover new worlds across the galaxy.

The trio of characters had been first launched into revamped CBS “Star Trek” universe in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” All three acquired reward for his or her performances, with followers rapidly clamoring for a by-product. They had been additionally featured within the first episode of Season 2 of “Star Trek: Brief Treks.”

“Followers fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of those iconic characters once they had been first launched on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ final season,” mentioned Julie McNamara, government vp and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new collection shall be an ideal complement to the franchise, bringing a complete new perspective and collection of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

The collection premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will function government producers together with Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will function co-executive producers. The collection shall be produced by CBS Tv Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure.

“This can be a dream come true, actually,” mentioned Goldsman. “I’ve imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise because the early 1970s. I’m honored to be part of this persevering with journey together with Alex, Henry and the effective people at CBS.”

CBS has guess large on “Star Trek” in recent times. Together with “Strange New Worlds,” there are actually 5 reveals within the shared universe on All Access: “Star Trek: Discovery” (Season three debuting later this yr), “Star Trek: Picard” (Season 1 aired this yr, already renewed for Season 2), “Star Trek: Brief Treks,” and the grownup animated collection “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” (debuting later this yr). Nickelodeon can be prepping an animated “Star Trek” children collection. All Access introduced final yr that it was growing a collection centered on Michelle Yeoh’s character from “Discovery.”

“Once we mentioned we heard the followers’ outpouring of affection for Pike, Quantity One and Spock once they boarded ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ final season, we meant it,” mentioned Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep historical past in ‘Star Trek’ canon, but a lot of their tales have but to be advised. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its followers are in for a unprecedented journey to new frontiers within the ‘Star Trek’ universe.”

It was introduced in 2018 that Kurtzman had signed a five-year cope with CBS TV Studios to oversee the growth of the “Star Trek” tv universe. Final yr, CBS introduced it was launching a “Star Trek” world franchise group to handle new tasks like podcasts, new digital areas, and reside experiential occasions.