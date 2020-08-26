Strange story: before the minor was raped, then forcibly married and given a divorce

Uttar Pradesh: In Muzaffarnagar district, the police allegedly raped the elder sister’s wife’s minor sister against a young man, then forcibly married the victim by threatening her and her mother, and severing ties with her, saying she was divorced three times after marriage. Has registered a case. This is a unique case in itself. Also Read – UP: Two girls brutally murdered in 10 days, one’s throat slit after rape, one’s tongue

On the complaint of the mother of the victim residing in a village under Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar district, accused Momin is charged with Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Child Sexual Offenses Act and Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. A case has been registered under Also Read – Mad doctor in love killed his girlfriend with a knife, said – did not agree …

Budhana police station in-charge KP Singh said that Momin has gone missing since the case was registered, but the police is looking for him. Also Read – Embarrassing: Parents used to read, tutor showed porn videos, then one day …

The SHO said that in the complaint to the police, the victim’s mother told that her elder son-in-law’s brother Momin had come to her house in January this year and stayed with them for a few days, during which she raped her minor daughter.

The SHO said that after returning to his home, he started threatening his mother and daughter along with his parents to marry a minor girl. In February this year, under pressure, the woman married her daughter to Momin. A few weeks after taking the girl to his home, Momin broke up three times, calling her a divorce and leaving her back at her mother’s house.

Not a victim’s father, the victim contacted the “childcare helpline” who informed the police and now on the mother’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused by the police.