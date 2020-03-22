General News

Strangely competent Mike Pence finds his 9/11 moment in coronavirus crisis

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Critics flagged up his anti-science background and questionable file as governor nevertheless the vice-president has acquired reward as a result of the Covid-19 taskforce head

  • See all our coronavirus safety

His earlier file made him seem an weird choice. He stays as servile to Donald Trump as ever. Nonetheless Mike Pence, america vice-president, is alleged to be having “a excellent battle” in opposition to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comparable: Coronavirus trip updates: which nations have restrictions and FCO warnings in place?

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment