Stranger Issues: 5 Theories Of What Could Happen In Season 4

Steve And Nancy Will Get Again Collectively

It could appear to be a much less vital element within the grand scheme of issues, however it might be superb information for shippers of the Season 1 couple. By the point Season 4 occurs, Jonathan will probably be over in one other city with Joyce and Will – away from Nancy and maybe rising aside. However the excessive schooler will solely however want to go to her native Blockbuster to run into her ex, Mr. Steve Harrington. For the reason that couple’s breakup, Steve has gone by way of fairly the journey and grown as a human. He’s not the jerk he as soon as was and has much more in widespread with Nancy now that they’re each embroiled within the stranger issues.