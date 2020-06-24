Stranger Issues’ David Harbour Compares Season 4 To Indiana Jones

Stranger Issues Season 4 had solely simply begun filming when Hollywood-wide shutdowns suspended filming. And, whereas the following season will not be premiering on Netflix anytime quickly, David Harbour and The Duffer Brothers not too long ago chatted in regards to the present. Whereas the creators talked in regards to the brainstorming classes that they had, Harbour was a bit extra forthcoming relating to his character’s arc and what followers may anticipate from Season 4. (Harbour being too forthcoming? No manner!) This is what he advised Deadline in regards to the vibe of subsequent season: