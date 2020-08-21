‘Stranger Issues’ Drive-Through Experience Coming to Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles will quickly have entry to “Stranger Issues: The ‘Drive-Into’ Experience,” an interactive theater present co-produced by Netflix and Fever, this October.

Attendees will probably be safely quarantined of their automobiles, which they’ll use to actually drive by varied completely different units, stopping for prolonged intervals as actors and particular results deliver scenes to life round them. As scenes come to an finish, the convoy will probably be ushered into the subsequent location, as a brand new convoy takes their place. Every convoy will include 24 automobiles.

“Stranger Issues has all the time been bigger than life and we wished to flip the world the other way up for our followers,” stated Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a press release. “So buckle up like Billy is driving, maintain your eyes on the neon lights, and avoid the shadows as a result of there’s no telling who or what you may come throughout in Downtown Los Angeles this October. No matter you do, don’t get out of your automobile!”

A number of the set items on the hourlong expertise will embody recreations of the Starcourt Mall, Upside Down and the Russian Labs. Visible and auditory facets can even be arrange to replicate the 1980s setting, and among the present’s characters will make appearances.

Secret Cinema, the identical firm that introduced a recreated Starcourt Mall immersive expertise to U.Okay. followers in late 2019 and early 2020, is behind the artistic course of this new occasion.

A waitlist is on the market now on the occasion web site, and tickets will go on sale Aug. 26.

Whereas there have been many current drive-in screening occasions popping up to promote new motion pictures (“The Rental”) or Emmy-nominated sequence throughout final-voting (“What We Do within the Shadows,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), this seems to be the primary immersive occasion, throughout which one’s automobile shouldn’t be merely a seat at a present however obligatory to transfer by the entire expertise.

“Stranger Issues” is presently celebrating eight Emmy nominations, together with within the drama sequence class, with an eye fixed on resuming Season four manufacturing as nicely. (They have been roughly a month into taking pictures the brand new episodes when the coronavirus pandemic shut down manufacturing.) The present comes from co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer and stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson and Winona Ryder.