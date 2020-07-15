‘Stranger Issues’ Star Finn Wolfhard Headlines Sci-Fi Series ‘New-Gen’ – Variety

Brothers Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Issues”) and Nick Wolfhard (“The InBetween”) will headline the voice forged of sci-fi animation collection “New-Gen,” alongside Anya Chalotra (“The Witcher”).

Focused on the 7-plus age group, the collection is ready in a futuristic utopia known as New-Gen, which turns into threatened by a nanotech conflict. It follows twins who stay as strange youngsters and nanotech-enhanced superheroes. The collection is being designed as a multi-platform, multi-tech expertise the place viewers will have the ability to obtain an augmented actuality app enabling gamers’ use of nanotech powers to battle varied creatures from the present, and an internet presence that weaves scientific reality and fiction to depict what nanotech is.

Unbiased international youngsters and household TV distributor Jetpack Distribution has acquired the worldwide rights for the collection, which is at present in pre-production and being shopped to patrons. Created by J.D. Matonti and produced by J.D. and Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of APNG Enterprises, the present relies on the eponymous 2008 Marvel Comics collection.

“New-Gen” is being produced with animation associate Bardel Leisure (“Rick & Morty,” “Indignant Birds”). The showrunner is Brent Friedman (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) and the collection is co-written by Eugene Son, whose superhero TV collection credit embrace “Avengers Assemble” and “Final Spider-Man.”

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner stated: “There’s a lot occurring on this present for youths. It’s an exciting sci-fi journey the place on a regular basis youngsters change into superheroes on a mission to defeat a demonic overlord.”

“We intend to take you to a visible place by no means seen earlier than within the futuristic utopia of ‘New-Gen,” stated J.D. Matonti. “Nanotech governs this wealthy world and the superheroes who dwell in it. Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra, younger expertise breathe life into the relatable lead characters as we transfer from comics distributed by Marvel to animated collection and different multimedia platforms.”