‘Stranger Issues’ Star Noah Schnapp’s Twitter Account Hacked

Noah Schnapp, who stars as Will Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Issues,” had his Twitter account hacked on Saturday afternoon, posting a sequence of weird and inappropriate messages.

The primary suspicious tweet was despatched at 6:27 p.m. E.T. with the message “Suicidal ideas..” Some followers have been alarmed on the tweet, however others rapidly realized that this account was not beneath the actor’s management.

Utilizing Schnapp’s account, the hacker or hackers tweeted messages tagging a number of different Twitter accounts who could have been concerned.

“simply beat the f— out of @noah_schnapp and stole his telephone #JOBS,” learn one message that Schnapp retweeted.

After about 30 minutes, lots of the tweets from Schnapp’s account had been deleted, together with one message that had the N-word and others with sexual feedback.

Schnapp, who has 12.5 million followers on TikTok, was coincidentally hacked at some point after Addison Rae’s TikTok account was hacked. Rae, who’s the second-most adopted individual on the video app, had her account taken over, briefly disabled and at last restored a number of hours later. Her account identify was briefly modified to“joeandzak1” and her bio had the cryptic message “plugwalkjoe zak n crippin,” however no movies have been posted to her account.

It doesn’t seem the hacks on Rae’s and Schnapp’s accounts have been associated as they have been on completely different platforms and featured completely different usernames tagged of their messages.

In early August, the “Stranger Issues” star spoke with Selection about his web fame and being acknowledged by followers for his TikTok account relatively than his hit Netflix present.

“I really like being on-line as a result of I really feel like you possibly can simply be your self and it’s really easy to open up. I simply love social media as a result of it’s simply on a display screen with all these folks. You don’t see anybody so it’s simple to open up and have enjoyable and never fear about what different folks suppose,” he stated. “TikTok particularly is simply so informal and really nonjudgmental. It’s one large inside joke and everybody understands it. It’s loopy to see how everybody can collectively come collectively and agree and resolve on doing issues.”