Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is to bring the typical hack ‘n slash gameplay of Team Ninja to the RPG universe of the Square Enix saga. The result is a very interesting title, with important strengths, but also aspects that it has not been able to handle. I tell you everything in this review.

I keep considering Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin as an experiment. One more of the many that have been made with innumerable sagas. And it’s not bad to do it. Companies often expand the universes of their big licenses to reach more players, while offering new sensations to their fans. But it is a double-edged sword, because it causes fear. A lot. This is one of those cases, and the truth is that after having played it for hours and hours I believe that the fears of the fans were not unfounded. I can’t blindly recommend it to you, but I can’t tell you to forget about it either. To better explain to you what we are dealing with, it is enough for me to tell you that it is about a collaboration between Square Enix and Team Ninja. The result is a game that rescues the essence of hack ‘n slash like Nioh, but always putting it at the service of the identity keys of the Final Fantasy saga. You know what I mean. Here you will see the history of the power crystals, winks for the ardent followers, the presence of the works, iconic magic and a soundtrack that becomes without a doubt the best of this release.

The problem is that the fusion has not finished working one hundred percent. Although it can be entertaining to crush enemies while walking through corridors until you reach a boss, it also becomes a rather monotonous task and that really does not offer anything that we have not seen in other titles. The production values ​​do not accompany, with an irregular finish, and the general feeling is that of being before un spin-off that has not finished giving everything a franchise like this deserves. Is that why it’s a bad game? Not at all, but unless you have some kind of interest in this fantastic series of games, I think there are better exponents in the action genre at the moment. Let me explain it to you in this review.

A hack ‘n slash with RPG elements

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

The story is a central aspect in any Final Fantasy video game, I don’t have to tell you. The drama is breathed in its battles, dialogues and introduction sequences… sometimes with situations that can give you goosebumps. Well, just tell you not to expect too much from Stranger of Paradise in this regard. His approach is interesting, because it rescues the origins of the saga: four warriors in search of magic crystals that will bring light back to the world. It seems epic, it is, but the development of events is marked by a script with no spark and little charismatic characters.

Personally I did not go with great pretensions, being a spin-off. In the end, the argument is nothing more than a pretext to move from mission to mission. And the truth is that there is little work behind it. Have quite a few minutes of cinematics and not a few dialogues (with voices in English and Japanese), but what has been said… without boasting. It is noted that Square Enix has not wanted to provide substantial data on the narrative axis of the saga, settling in this case for applying the feeling, the atmosphere and the occasional wink. It’s enough if you’re not looking for more than that, but obviously you might be disappointed if you came for something else.

And another interesting detail: the game is quite westernized. It doesn’t get far away from the typical Japanese idiosyncrasy, but the artistic direction I think is clearly looking for the western player, in particular for a very medieval european design, both in terms of characters and settings. Curiously, this connects with what we will see in Final Fantasy XVI, so it can be a good preview for the most unconditional users of the license. This saving everything related to the graphic, a very critical aspect and that largely explains why Stranger of Paradise has not gone further.

It’s a game that visually presents some tremendous ups and downs. As soon as you can be in a beautiful setting, with good lighting effects, as in a space with so muted tones that it is difficult to find your way around. The enemies are not bad, and they have even been reasonably varied. The scenarios are also numerous, although its corridors and structure are repeated so much that sometimes I have been going around, passing through the same place without realizing it. By the way, I have missed a minimapbecause in the midst of so much combat it is easy to lose orientation.

However, the worst thing is that the graphics engine is not at all convincing. There are scenarios that show antialiasing errors, poor textures, blur and above all misuse of lighting (This last aspect is very recurrent in all the maps). In the newsroom we have been able to test it on PS4 and PS5, with results that are far from what these platforms can offer. There are no serious performance issues, although there is a fairly obvious lack of optimization. Fortunately, the soundtrack is on another level, with the brilliance that Final Fantasy games usually boast, and that’s no small thing to say. In particular, there are very recognizable themes that will delight fans.

Where the game defends itself better, without a doubt, is in the playable section. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a hack ‘n slash action game with RPG elements. The structure is simple, and is based on complete a series of missions in which the protagonists are sent to a certain location: a forest, a dungeon, some facilities, some ruins… There is no open world, but rather each set has its own route, from point A to point B, infested with enemies to annihilate as we advance. There are checkpoints to recover life, many treasures to discover and the occasional detour or labyrinthine design.

I think many gamers will be able to enjoy the game, regardless of their skill at the controlsTraversing these mappings is not a challenge in itself. Sometimes you come across a hidden switch, or some path you weren’t aware of, but they can’t be called puzzles. It’s an enjoyable, uncomplicated, but also uninspiring journey, with a stagnant game design that looks like it’s from another era. So much so that the most important thing is in the fights you fight. In this regard, there three difficulty modes. Any of them, including the most affordable, has made me lose my life on occasion, so it can be a very difficult title if you want it to be. I liked the approach, because I think many players will be able to enjoy the game, regardless of their skill at the controls (difficulty can be changed between missions without penalty).

The chosen difficulty has an impact on the way you play, and here is another key to the game. If you go in the easiest mode, you can be more careless and attack without rhyme or reason, dodge some attack and use potions for when things get ugly. So you can pass the game. But if you choose a higher difficulty, be prepared to pay close attention to your opponent’s movements, react in time, and employ special techniques. In this regard, the game can get quite technicalalthough always within the accessibility that Team Ninja and Square Enix have pursued.

Final Fantasy a lo Team Ninja

Stranger of Paradise is not like Nioh, but falls somewhere in the middle. I didn’t think it was a bad thing, but you have to take it into account. I also think that it is not completely well resolved, because there are both offensive and defensive mechanics that do not come together. At least, it has interesting things like the break bar, which consists of overcoming the enemy’s defense and delivering an execution (called a soulbreaker) that ends his life completely. Then there is the technique of heartwhich consists of creating a force shield to recover MP, very useful for launching skills that are unique to each of the available jobs.

And here we come to my favorite part of the game. We have quite a handful of jobs among which to choose. Each protagonist can carry a maximum of two at the same time, so alternating between them is part of the fun. Fighter, monk, gladiator, sorcerer, swordsman… Each job is boosted individually, with your own experience level counter, as well as skill tree and progress. Entering the menu and checking your progress in this regard offers a pleasant sense of progression. It is true that in practice there is not much difference between classes, because they are usually equally effective against enemies, but they do offer different combat styles (melee or ranged attack, mainly).

There are parts of the game that you do not feel are useful, or that are not usedOf course, the works are distinguished from each other by the appearance they give to the protagonists. Here it is very important Inventory available. I have to say at this point that gear looting is overwhelming: you’re continually getting new weapons and armor items. Therefore, I think it is correct that the developers have included a button to automatically optimize the computer of each character (otherwise, I assure you that it would be a real boredom to enter the menu and always do it manually).

In addition to this, you can upgrade weapons and such in the blacksmith, but it seemed like a somewhat cumbersome process, and you also get so many items that it really isn’t essential. If you think about it, this doesn’t speak very well for the adjustment applied, because there are parts of the game that you don’t feel are useful, or that are not used. Unfortunately, that feeling has come to my mind on more than one occasion while playing.

Another example is in the final bosses, which do not come to the fore. Don’t worry, they’re pretty good and they’re a icing on the cake to finish each mission. In fact, they are usually huge, quite imposing and some have elaborate guidelines, in which a strategy is necessary. You will check it when you lose your life and clues appear to overcome them. Some of these bosses have multiple body parts to hit, while others are especially vulnerable to certain attacks or magical powers. It is not Dark Souls, but the inspiration that the Japanese have taken is noticeable.

When it comes to duration, it depends a lot on your skill and the difficulty you choose. could last between 15-20 hours if you overcome the levels with ease, but extend to 30 hours (or more) if you get stuck with the proposed challenges or simply stop too long to do secondary missions -which are quite numerous- or manage the most role-playing aspect of the title . Also has cooperative for up to three participants, which can be enjoyed at all levels of the game. Players who join will be able to play with the progression they had in the main adventure, that is, with the jobs they would have gotten. In short, the duration is sufficient for a game of these characteristics, because more than a traditional action RPG, it is a hack ‘n slash with role elementsa light plot and a level design that does not emphasize free exploration.

The problem with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is not its concept itself, which is interesting and innovative in the franchise, but the execution. It is a game with a good handful of problems at a playable, narrative and graphic level. However, it is still an eye-catching game that might interest youI think more so if you are a fan of the Final Fantasy saga. In the rest of the cases, you would have to assess all the pros and cons already mentioned, since there are already games of the style that do it better, although it is true that not with the iconic elements of the renowned Square Enix license.