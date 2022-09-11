Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin dates its second expansion: new dungeon, monsters and more

Team Ninja and Square Enix have announced that Wanderer of the Rift will arrive at the end of October.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was released earlier this year on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but since then the Team Ninja has continued to work on bringing new content to the owners of the title edited by Square Enix. After the first expansion, which arrived in July, they have now dated the second.

It will be available from October 26With the teaser trailer that you have located at the top of the news we can take a first look at Wanderer of the Rift, this DLC that includes a new dungeon (Labyrinth of Dimensions) that randomly configures the path, more weapons, new monsters to face and more ways to summon. To have her among us, we will not have to wait long: she will be available from October 26 of this same year.

It must be remembered that these expansions are paid DLCs that those who own the Stranger of Paradise season pass receive on the different platforms on which it is available (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S). In fact there is more content to come in the future that the development study will detail later.

In his analysis of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, our colleague Jesús Bella summarizes it as “an attempt to bring the Team Ninja style to Square Enix’s renowned RPG saga”, resulting in “an action-packed hack and slash in the fact that the fighting is the most outstanding part of the title”, although with other aspects, such as the level design, less inspired.

