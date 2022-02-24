Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin does not seek to be a difficult adventure, according to its authors

After developing games like Nioh, Team Ninja nuances its take on difficulty in video games.

The issue of difficulty in video games comes up again, but this time we’re not focusing on Miyazaki and the Souls. Now we look at Team Ninja and his work in games like Nioh, which have drawn attention precisely because of the complexity of their battles. With Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the horizon, the development team has made sure that the game’s action doesn’t overshadow the RPG essence of the franchise. However, an interview in Play Magazine (via Gamesradar) reveals that the title will follow the usual trend of the study in terms of difficulty, although they do not want players to go through a I barely bring.

Our goal at Team Ninja is not to make difficult games.Fumihiko Yasuda“You may not believe me, but our goal in Team Ninja it’s not making difficult games“explains the studio’s producer, Fumihiko Yasuda. “We just want the players to have a sense of accomplishment when they complete the game. We have ensured that there is a lot of freedom for the player and a range of strategies available to complete the game, either making use of reflexes in a typical action game approach, or using more traditional RPG elements to Endgame games. Fantasy to get stronger and win.”

But Team Ninja wants to make sure the experience isn’t too uphill for players, which is why Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will also feature difficulty modes ranging from the most extreme challenge to the most enjoyable ride. In this way, users will be able to adapt to the game not only because of the wide variety of combat techniquesbut also by the different levels of difficulty.

Although in this news we focus on the action of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the game also aims to tell a really impressive story. We will have to wait until March 18th to check all the characteristics of the adventure, although we already told you in our first impressions that we are not 100% convinced with the delivery of Team Ninja.

