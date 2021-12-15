Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin introduces us to its world with characters, zones and mechanics

Launching in March, the game will tie into the first Final Fantasy adventure

Although we already have the habit of receiving Final Fantasy titles from time to time, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was the news of the most unexpected. Although the community did not take long to point out the outfit of the main character, something that has already been clarified by the director of the title, there are still many details about this installment to be known. Therefore, Square Enix has not wanted to make the community more impatient and presents news about the characters and zones that we will meet.

Square Enix has shown the works, a mechanic similar to the traditional hero classesOn her website, the editor specifies some elements that will characterize this adventure beyond his connection to the first Final Fantasy, because the delivery will bring characters like Sofia, a woman who shares the protagonist’s determination to end Chaos, or Astos, the king of the dark elves who uses his good words to hide other intentions. To all this is added Tiamat, an enemy with multiple dragon heads and very powerful attacks.

In addition, Square Enix presents a first look at some of the scenarios to which we will travel throughout our adventures, so we will face the threats of the West fortress, we will marvel at the tower of the Crystal Mirage and we will fight in the Flying Fortress. At the end of the day, the adventure of Jack and company will take us through an unknown terrain full of distinct biomes.

But the news does not end here, since Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has also given some light brushstrokes on the works, the equivalent of the classes of our heroes. In this sense, the benefits of the fencer, sorcerer and fighter, although the game invites us to experiment with the classes changing them even within a battle.

There are still a few months to enjoy the proposal presented by Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, although the developers have already warned that they will show a shocking story. So far, we have been able to test the game on a couple of times and, although it is evident that its development includes positive elements, our second impressions conclude that the game is still drag drawbacks of the first demos.

More about: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Final Fantasy, and Square Enix.