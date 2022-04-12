Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin releases a new patch to improve the player experience

The update adds new features that make the adventure smoother and fixes bugs known to the community.

Although in its debut it managed to win over fans of the franchise, as we saw with very positive initial sales in Japan, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin generated reactions of all kinds in the gaming community. Its poor performance on PC has led several users to use mods to make characters bald in order to improve fluency of the adventure, but all these negative aspects have not made Square Enix throw in the towel with its game.

The patch fixes a bug that prevented you from getting rewards after finishing a mission in Co-opThat is why it has now released a new update with which they focus on providing a best experience to the players. As read in the patch notes, available for all platforms, several new features have been included so that the interaction between the user and the game is not too heavy. And we see this with additions like automatic disassembly of objectsthe possibility of send messages while talking to NPC, an option to do not automatically pick up low value items and more.

On the other hand, Square Enix has also taken the opportunity to fix bugs already known by the community, something that focuses especially on a bug that blocked obtaining rewards after finishing a mission in Cooperative Mode. In addition to this, the company has detailed several novelties that improve lighting, animations and FPS rateamong other things.

This only shows that Square Enix is ​​far from abandoning its latest game related to Final Fantasy, although they have already warned that the adventure of Jack and company would have 3 DLC that cannot be purchased separately. As for the sensations at the controls, you can read in our analysis of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin that the action is the most outstanding part of a title that loses inspiration in the rest of its sections.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix, Team Ninja and Update.