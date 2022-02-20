Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will have three DLCs, but they cannot be purchased separately

Square Enix and Team Ninja are preparing a season pass that will be included in the Digital Deluxe edition.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy is coming on next March 18, 2022 with a proposal very focused on the action of the hand of Team Ninja, responsible for the challenging hack’n slash franchise, Nioh, although without abandoning the RPG essence that has characterized the Final Fantasy saga. The game promised to expand its content beyond launch, and to enjoy it they have presented several options.

On the one hand, we have a Digital Deluxe editionwhich in addition to early access to the game, will include a mini soundtrack, a digital art book, additional weapons and access to the Season Pass. This brings the three expansions: ‘Trials of the Dragon King’, ‘The Rift Traveler’ and ‘DIFFERENT FUTURE’, which will be released in the future.

We will not be able to buy the expansions outside of the Season PassAlthough the Season Pass can be purchased separately and without the need to buy the Digital Deluxe edition, the studio has confirmed that these expansions cannot be purchased independentlybut we will be forced to get the full Season Pass if we want to play any of them.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy begins its fight against chaos in less than a month on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Storeand if you want to know more about Jack’s adventure, remember that in 3DJuegos, Alejandro Pascual tells you his impressions after thoroughly testing his demonstrations.

