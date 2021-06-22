Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Delusion Starting place isn’t a sequel to Ultimate Delusion 1, explains Tetsuya Nomura

Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Delusion Starting place has a reasonably complicated identify and because its advent it has sparked many theories. Thankfully your inventive manufacturer, Tetsuya Nomura, has defined why they’ve selected that identify and has clarified that the online game It’s NOT a sequel to the primary Ultimate Delusion.

Tetsuya Nomura counted in a interview with Famitsu how the identify Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Delusion Starting place got here to be. And the way, in spite of having the phrase “Starting place” within the name, the sport isn’t a right away continuation (or prequel) of Ultimate Delusion 1.

The confusion is logical with out this explanation: Stranger of Paradise contains the similar atmosphere as the primary Ultimate Delusion or even parts of the tale. On this sense, Ultimate Delusion Starting place seems like one of those “remix” of the primary recreation.

“[Stranger of Paradise] It isn’t a right away continuation of the tale of FF1, however a brand new tale impressed by means of it“, cube Nomura. “The trial model is composed of a component in the beginning of the sport the place you input the Sanctuary of Chaos, which is equal to in FF1 […] The sport is encouraged by means of FF1. The atmosphere may be according to FF1. The place do the Warriors of Mild come from and who’re they? That is one thing this is found out within the finale of Ultimate Delusion 1“.

Even with Nomura’s clarifications, we’re going to need to watch for the legit release of the online game in 2022 to get the entire solutions. We remind you that an unique demo is already to be had on PS5. Even though there have been some problems with the demo at the first day, they seem to have been resolved.