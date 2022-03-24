Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Myth Foundation It seems that Works Higher If You Make Characters Bald

El pelo en Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Myth Foundation appears to be slowing down the efficiency of the sport in its PC model.

As detected through PC Gamer, customers have resorted to enhancing the hair of the sport’s characters in order that Stranger of Paradise works at the next body fee in step with 2nd. A essential sacrifice for some gamers.

Reddit person MorrisonGamer found out that hair may well be the wrongdoer when he discovered that the nearer gamers get to different characters, the more serious the efficiency: drops of as much as 8 frames in step with 2nd are recorded if there are lots of NPCs (with hair) on display screen.

The Minister drops a RTX 3090 to twenty-five FPS as a result of a fucking FUR COAT uncompressed movies above ?thank you Twitter percent.twitter.com/9I8uTlXn2N – AkiraJkr (@ AkiraJkr1) March 20, 2022

They shared their discoveries on Twitter, posting a video in their RTX 3090, a high-end graphics card, shedding to twenty-five frames in step with 2nd whilst status subsequent to a personality with giant hair.

Even though now not an actual answer, MorrisonGamer has shared a conceivable choice: a mod that permits customers to disable hair. Which means that all of the characters within the recreation transfer at an inexpensive body fee, even supposing they’re going to all be bald, after all.

The deficient efficiency seems to be the results of the PC port is poorly optimizedas Twitter person DeathChaos25 identified, however no drastic problems were reported on console.

FF Origins Strangers of Paradise reputedly has a large number of framerate (and backbone/visible) problems (particularly on consoles), this is because their fashions are in truth the worst optimized factor I have ever noticed, together with stuff like 30mb geometry for (some) not unusual enemies. percent.twitter.com/IeZTg5QSMs — DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) March 19, 2022

Here is our assessment of Stranger of Paradise: Ultimate Myth Foundation, made in a model of the sport with characters with hair.