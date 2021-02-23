Stranger Than Fiction, Arrow Team For Documentary ‘River’ – EFM

Australia’s Stranger Than Fiction Movies and the U.Ok.’s Arrow Footage have teamed for theatrical documentary “River,” commissioned by ABC Arts and BBC Arts.

Exploring the connection between people and rivers, the documentary spans six continents. It’s directed by Jennifer Peedom, co-directed by Joseph Nizeti and produced by Jo-anne McGowan and Peedom from Stranger than Fiction and John Smithson from Arrow.

Peedom’s earlier movie “Mountain” (2017) is the very best-grossing Australian documentary in field workplace historical past, and accomplished an 11-week run in U.Ok. and U.S. cinemas. An earlier collaboration, “Sherpa” (2015), was BAFTA-nominated and gained greatest documentary on the London Movie Competition. It additionally gained on the Australian Academy of Cinema and Tv Arts Awards, Australian Movie Critics Affiliation Awards and Movie Critics Circle of Australia Awards, amongst quite a few different accolades.

“Mountain” was written by Robert Macfarlane with music by creative director Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO). All are again for “River,” which additionally options music from Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead.

The venture is co-produced with worldwide distributor Dogwoof and Australia/New Zealand distributor Madman Leisure, with manufacturing funding from Display screen Australia and the ACO. Dogwoof is dealing with world gross sales and can characterize the movie on the upcoming European Movie Market.

“As ‘Mountain’ drew its viewers as much as the very best world’s most formidable summits, so ‘River’ will draw its audiences in to discover the arteries of the planet,” stated Peedom. “This isn’t a conventional theatrical documentary. The exceptional international success of ‘Mountain’ reveals that audiences worldwide have an enormous urge for food for a distinct form of expertise. Its union of picture, music and sparse, poetic script will be certain that ‘River’ is each dream-like and highly effective.”

Tognetti stated: “By the facility of movie and music, ‘River’ brings a heightened consciousness to the vulnerability and fantastic thing about our world’s arteries and awakens a brand new and distinctive reverence and respect for his or her intrinsic worth.”

“Rivers have formed all our landscapes and our journeys. We dam rivers for energy, plunder them for wealth — and we flip to them for solace and sacredness,” stated Jo-anne McGowan, producer and co-founding father of Stranger Than Fiction. “Our capacity to form planetary processes is now of such energy and consequence that it’ll go away a legacy for tens of millions of years to come back. So, the story of ‘River’ is without delay historical and pressing, because the human race continues to make its mark.”

John Smithson, producer and artistic director for Arrow Footage, added: “This movie is an thrilling hybrid, with sensible pictures, highly effective music and chic phrases which mix to say one thing profound concerning the human race’s influence on the planet. It’s a stimulating artistic problem and it’s nice to be collaborating once more with one in all Australia’s prime administrators.”

“River” was commissioned by Miranda Culley for Australian broadcaster ABC, government producer for ABC Arts is Kalita Corrigan. The commissioning editor at BBC Arts is Mark Bell.

(Pictured, L-R: Jennifer Peedom, John Smithson, “River,” Jo-anne McGowan, Richard Tognetti)